During their regular November meeting, Cumberland Township supervisors approved annual donations to community nonprofit organizations that benefit township residents.
With all supervisors voting to approve the already budgeted annual donations, funds were handed out to the various local nonprofits including: YWCA Gettysburg, $3,800 to assist in operations for Cumberland Township residents; Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), $70,000 to assist with operations as GARA is a municipal recreation authority established by Cumberland Township and the Borough of Gettysburg; Adams County Office for Aging, $6,000 to assist township residents in need of their services; York/Adams Transit Authority, $1,000, to assist the regional municipal authority providing transportation to citizens of Cumberland Township; Barlow Fire Company, $17,276.66, to reimburse the fire company for 2022 expenses in accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the township and fire company that completes the 2022 fire tax budgeted amount of $51,000 to Barlow Fire Company.
