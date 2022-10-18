With numerous questions from parents and teachers coming at the school district related to federally-mandated protections for transgender students, additional information for clarification purposes was presented to the Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board at its meeting last week.
The district cannot legally require transgender students to only use one-person restrooms as an accommodation, said district Solicitor Leigh Dalton.
The issue was addressed in a federal court decision, Doe v. Boyertown Area School District in 2018, in which the court upheld the case of the school district accommodating transgender students by allowing them to use locker rooms and restrooms consistent with their gender identity, Dalton said.
The court further ruled that barring transgender students from restrooms that align with their gender identity would itself impose a potential Title IX sex discrimination violation, she said. Requiring transgender students to use separate, single-user facilities would be a stigmatizing practice that would violate Title IX and amount to illegal discrimination, according to Dalton.
In 2019, the U.S Supreme Court declined to take the case to appeal, so the Boyertown ruling remains in place today.
“In addition to the Boyertown decision, the Office of Civil Rights has clearly stated that transgender students should be permitted to use the facilities consistent with their gender identity,” she said.
The Office of Civil Rights is a federal agency with the enforcement authority to withhold federal funding and issue sanctions for violations.
There are no known cases in which a public entity has successfully challenged the approach and FASD will comply with the rulings as well as guidance from the Office of Civil Rights, she said.
The district must provide equal treatment to all students and will continue to monitor the status of the law and make appropriate adjustments to procedures as necessary, according to Dalton.
The board’s official statement regarding the issue’s approach can be found under the school board tab section of the FASD website, along with a link to the Boyertown case.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, three members of the community continued to speak against the mandates, claiming concerns for student safety and a lack of communication to include parents in the decision.
In other business, Superintendent Thomas Haupt recently attended a superintendent’s symposium in Washington D.C.
Public school superintendents from around the country met with Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and discussed issues including the national teacher shortage, the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding deadlines and programs that would provide federal-level assistance for teachers to return to a focus on teaching and learning.
Other items discussed at the meeting included:
· Communication has begun with Sgt. Timothy Greene of the Heritage Affairs Section of the Pennsylvania State Police to perform at a series of community forums regarding tolerance, acceptance, and mental health. More information on these programs and potential scheduling is expected by the end of October, Haupt said.
· FASD Student Council officers were recognized for spending their in-service day Oct. 10, decorating school hallways and spreading homecoming cheer.
· Special thanks was extended to Graphcom during the meeting. Graphcom donated two skids of 11-by-17-inch paper valued at approximately $5,000 to the district.
The next school board is set for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
