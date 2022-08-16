If a new location within budget isn’t found, the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop may not reopen after the Lincoln Square storefront closes at the end of the month, WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle said Monday.
In June, WellSpan announced the thrift shop will end its lease at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, but future options were still being explored.
“The thrift shop will be closing at its current location on August 31 and service will be paused as we continue to investigate potential alternative options,” Coyle said Monday. “We have not been able to find a suitable alternative at this time that also remains within budget, but we do continue to search. If we cannot find a suitable location the thrift shop will unfortunately not reopen.”
The budget amount was not disclosed by Coyle.
“We are operating under the assumption we are not reopening,” Chucki Strevig, a co-manager of the store, said Monday. “Everything is for sale, including fixtures.”
Starting Wednesday, things in the store will be free, except for fixtures, racks, display cases, tables, and other furniture type items, according to Strevig. This sale will run on a first come, first-served basis, and last through the business’s final day of Aug. 31, she said.
While the store is charging for certain items, “the prices are to sell,” Strevig said.
The store is also donating fixtures to Gettysburg United Methodist Church on West High Street, which is expanding its offerings in a clothes’ closet, Strevig said.
The future of the thrift shop, located in Lincoln Square since 1998, remains uncertain.
A real estate team from WellSpan is continuing to explore available rental properties, but there have not been any locations identified that fall within budget, according to Coyle.
WellSpan is seeking a downtown Gettysburg location for the thrift shop to maintain the foot-traffic access it provides residents, Coyle said.
“A location in Gettysburg proper would be ideal as it provides walking access to those most in need and to college students who often take advantage of the offerings,” Coyle said.
The thrift shop provides free clothing to those in need with referrals from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, United Way of Adams County, and YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, in addition to South Central Community Action Programs, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter, and the American Red Cross, according to those associated with the shop.
It also offers affordable gently-used clothing for men, women, and children, as well as household items, accessories, jewelry, and more, said Strevig.
“We are refusing all donations due to the uncertainty of the future,” Strevig previously said.
The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building in Lincoln Square, sought to increase the monthly rent for the thrift shop site “to an average cost of comparable rental spaces in the downtown Gettysburg area,” said Peter Matthew, treasurer of the Good Samaritan Masonic Hall Association.
The rental increase was not disclosed.
There had not been a rental increase since 2008, and other factors came into play prompting the increase, Matthew said.
“Over the past 14 years, the Lodge building operating costs have increased,” Matthew said. “Our membership is also increasing our local charity outreach and scholarship efforts to continue to serve the Gettysburg area as best as we can.”
For fiscal year 2021-22, the store brought in $39,841 in profits, Strevig said.
The store has nearly doubled its earnings from the previous year, which were recorded at $19,494 in 2020-21, according to Strevig.
During the pandemic, Strevig said the store recorded $10,000 in 2019-20 and previously brought in $24,000 annually prior to COVID-19.
Co-manager Shelly Barnes said the number of donations and store traffic have increased exponentially since the pandemic.
“Some of that is a reflection of the need of the community and those in the need of a bargain,” Barnes previously said.
“We need the store downtown,” said Nancy Cook, who is the chairwoman of the Purse Party, the fundraising arm of the United Way of Adams County for the Ready to Learn Program and Independent Living Program. “I think it is important to have it visible for people in town that need it.”
Strevig has assisted with collecting high-end purses in exceptional condition for the United Way of Adams County’s Women’s Purse Auction in the past, Cook said. If purses don’t sell at the event, Cook said they donate them back to the store.
Proceeds from the Women’s Purse Action go toward the independent living program at Adams County Children and Youth Services to assist “young women and men as they age out of foster care” as well as the United Way of Adams County’s Ready to Learn Program, according to the nonprofit’s website.
