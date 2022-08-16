Auxiliary
Buy Now

WellSpan Gettysburg Auxiliary Thrift Shop may not reopen after closing the Lincoln Square location at the end of the month, according to WellSpan officials. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times File)

If a new location within budget isn’t found, the WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop may not reopen after the Lincoln Square storefront closes at the end of the month, WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle said Monday.

In June, WellSpan announced the thrift shop will end its lease at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, but future options were still being explored.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.