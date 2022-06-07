From a tiny red snippet of a regimental flag to a large historic building, the Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center deploys artifacts to help visitors connect with the Battle of Gettysburg, its aftermath, and the issues that led to it.
The museum’s biggest artifact is the structure that houses it, said Director of Education and Museum Operations Codie Eash. Schmucker Hall opened in 1832 as the home of what is now the United Lutheran Seminary. Topped by an open cupola that both armies used as an observation post in 1863, the edifice stands on Seminary Ridge on Gettysburg’s western edge.
The smallest artifact is Eash’s favorite, he said.
Veterans may have cut the 142nd Regiment of Pennsylvania Volunteers’ flag into small keepsake fragments, Eash said. After the regiment’s leader suffered a mortal wound, the commander of the nearby 151st Pennsylvania, Lt. Col. George McFarland, grabbed the flag and used it to rally both units as they fought on Seminary Ridge on the battle’s first day.
McFarland was soon wounded in both legs. A solider “dragged his commander through the north door of the seminary as Confederates rushed through the south end,” according to a display at the museum. By July 10, his wife Addie reached the seminary, which served as a hospital, and there nursed McFarland and others for weeks.
Eash had known of the story for years, but when he saw the fragment loaned by collectors Faye and Ed Max of Chester County, he said “it jumped right out at me.”
The museum does not own any artifacts, but instead displays approximately 200 items loaned for varying periods. Because the collection changes as old loans expire and new ones begin, returning visitors can look forward to fresh experiences, Eash said.
The flag fragment was among some 30 artifacts newly loaned to the museum in May.
Others include a tintype photograph of First Sgt. Charles Hunter of the 142nd and a pocket Bible carried by Sgt. Jefferson Coates of the 7th Wisconsin. The latter was “the only Medal of Honor recipient at the Seminary Hospital. After July 1, he was credited for ‘unsurpassed courage in battle, where he had both eyes shot out,’” according to a museum display.
All three artifacts are among those discussed during the museum’s “The Final Attack” guided walking tour, which focuses on fighting around the seminary building.
Being able to see items that “belonged to or were carried” by real people on the same ground that is under visitors’ feet helps bring the human reality of history to vivid life, Eash said.
The artifacts provide a “tangible representation of the story we’re telling” and “add an extra layer to visitors’ experience,” he said.
Visitors can also walk to the nearby Mary Thompson house, which is still standing at the site of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s battle headquarters. On Fridays during the summer, interpreters are present to answer questions and tell the story of the location, which was the scene of deadly fighting.
Additional tours are offered on topics such as architecture, art, and photography. Tours of the historic cupola are also available.
Exhibits and walking tours are not the museum’s only means of keeping the past alive through education.
For students anywhere, the museum offers live virtual tours and historian-led interactive lessons via platforms such as Nearpod and Zoom.
Available topics range from military action on the battle’s first day to treatment of wounded soldiers at the seminary to the experience of African Americans here. The latter feared being captured and sent south into slavery, which lay just 10 miles away across the Mason-Dixon Line, according to the museum’s website, www.seminaryridgemuseum.org.
A physical space for classroom instruction is also available at the museum.
The museum opened in 2013, as the battle’s 150th anniversary was observed. The facility closed for three months at the peak of the pandemic, but visitation has rebounded beyond 2019 numbers, Eash said.
