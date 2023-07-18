Forest technician Larry Gantz never had an interest in trees growing up, unless squirrels were in them.
The interest grew over the years, prompting a career spanning nearly five decades filled with woodland adventures.
The 67-year-old retired May 2 from Penn Forestry Company Inc., in Biglerville.
Gantz said he would not have wanted to do anything else.
“I feel very fortunate. On most days, it wasn’t a job. It was a career,” Gantz said. “It was an adventure. I looked forward going to work.”
While he was passionate about the work, Gantz knew it was time to hang up his boots.
“I still enjoyed doing the work, but my body just said, ‘It’s time. You are too old for this,’” Gantz said. “It can be quite strenuous work.”
Gantz did not need to pay “big dollars to go to the gym” because he got his workout on the job.
“We tramped through the mountains. You don’t walk on a level trail,” Gantz said. “You go where the trees are.”
Penn Forestry Company has provided “professional forestry services to private woodland owners in the mid-Atlantic region” since 1960, according to its website.
From helping individuals manage their woodland to securing harvest permits and overseeing timber harvesting operations on properties, Gantz said they offer a wide range of services.
Ron Bennett, owner and president of Penn Forestry Company, said he started the same day at the local company as Gantz.
“I am confident Larry has marked and scaled more timber than anyone in Pennsylvania’s history,” Bennett said.
Described as conscientious and punctual, Gantz’s knowledge and experience will be missed, according to Bennett.
“He is the longest tenured employee in Penn Forestry history,” Bennett said.
The best part of the job for Gantz was getting to travel on back roads throughout the country areas of south-central Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.
“That’s the one thing about working in the woods and in the mountains, you have a good view,” he said. “I always was on the lookout to see the views and enjoy it. That’s something very few people get the opportunity to do once or twice, and I did for over 40 years.”
Growing up on a Butler Township farm, Gantz always wanted a job where he worked outside.
He had an interest in another major focused on what he loved – wildlife, but it did not offer the same job opportunities as a forestry program did, according to his guidance counselor at the time.
“It was going to give me the ability to work outside,” Gantz said of studying forestry.
Trekking on many mountains, Gantz still got to see wildlife on the trails, especially deer.
While Gantz saw snakes, he said yellow jackets and hornets are what he tried to avoid most in the field.
Yellow jackets build their nests in the ground and can be well hidden, but get jostled when stepped on, said Gantz.
“Getting stung was the alert you better get out of there. They will come hustling out,” he said, noting the bees and hornets were often a bigger worry than snakes.
Another outdoor obstacle for Gantz was the weather, despite being vigilant with following the reports.
“We’ve been caught in the woods during lightning storms or weather squalls,” he said. “When in the mountain, you are not going to make it back.”
Gantz said they would need to stick it out and find cover during those weather events.
In his experience, Gantz’s appreciation and fascination with trees has grown. Trees are like all other plants that “sprout, reach a point of maturity, and eventually succumb to something and die,” he said.
Trees are often “recycled for nutrients for new plants or utilized for human consumption productions,” according to Gantz.
Gantz said many people do not realize how many wood products affect their everyday lives. Some examples included vehicles using wood by-products as well as paper and cardboard.
“Pennsylvania is considered to have the most valuable hardwood in the U.S. because of the variety of species and value,” Gantz said.
Initially, Gantz thought forestry was going to take him out west, but he landed a summer job at the time at Penn Forestry.
“They were looking for some young folks to do the work. I did it for two summers and then they offered me a job,” said Gantz. “I was happy to stay here at home.”
