Gettysburg senior Megan Robles-Arteaga never thought she would have the opportunity to walk across the stage in Warrior Stadium to receive a diploma as part of the Class of 2022 on Thursday night.
“Sometimes I cried. Sometimes I doubted. But I never gave up,” was a quote written in Spanish that decorated her graduation cap at the ceremony.
For Robles-Arteaga, that summed up her experience at Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS).
The Class of 2022 graduate was born in Gettysburg and went to Hidalgo, Mexico, at about 3 years old.
Spanish was her first language, and she had to learn English upon returning to Gettysburg 13 years later, in July 2020, she said. She came back to the area with a goal of going to high school and getting a college education.
“It was really hard,” Robles-Arteaga said about setting foot into the high school. “I was always telling my parents I wanted to come here because I would have better opportunities here.”
Robles-Arteaga credits being able to walk across the stage to Janet Hasis, an English as a second language (ESL) teacher at GAHS. Hasis and a school counselor assisted Robles-Arteaga in applying to colleges, along with many things outside the classroom, she said.
“I had to put a lot of effort in to learn English. I know my English is not perfect now. I know I have a lot to learn. I want to keep learning English. Without Mrs. Hasis, I don’t think I could have done it,” Robles-Arteaga said. “It was to show my parents I can do whatever I want to do and achieve a lot of things.”
Robles-Arteaga plans to attend Gettysburg College with “almost a full-ride scholarship” and go into the pre-medical or neuroscience field with hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon in the future.
Robles-Arteaga was one of nearly 230 students who walked across the stage in their maroon and white caps and gowns Thursday night.
GAHS graduate Colin Arnold, the student committee’s choice speaker for the Class of 2022, compared the Battle of Gettysburg to personal battles and challenges students faced over the last couple of years.
Students have learned just like in 1863 that when they are a unified force, they have the power to overcome those challenges and pursue the next steps of their journeys, said Arnold.
“It is easy to lose hope in the world these days, but I encourage you to offer positive solutions to problems, respectively challenge the status quo, promote peace not violence, help as many people as you can, and greet the world not with a closed fist but an open hand, an open mind, and an open heart,” Arnold said. “I believe that this class is a shining beam of hope that will go out into our sometimes dark and dreary world and do all of those things because of the challenges we lived through and our time at Gettysburg High School.”
Valedictorian Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess said his last graduation ceremony took place at Vida Charter School six years ago, where he read a speech in Spanish and started crying. Oberholtzer-Hess said sharing a speech to those 100 people in his elementary school’s gym was overwhelming, but he stood there Thursday night in front of more than 1,000 people, hoping to not feel those same emotions.
Oberholtzer-Hess said he believes the Class of 2022 has a stronger bond than classes before them after what they endured throughout these past four years of high school. More than half of their high school careers were during the pandemic, he said.
“We are all completing this stage of life as individuals with our own stories, but also as a whole that has accomplished so much and will continue to be resilient and grow,” Oberholtzer-Hess said. “As we all move on to the next stage of our lives, I hope that we can embrace the obstacles that will inevitably pop up in our efforts to find where we fit into the world.”
High School Principal Jeremy Lusk also touched on how the Class of 2022’s high school career was anything but “normal.” Lusk said students faced COVID-19, closures, remote learning, sickness, distance, fatigue, renovations, and even death. But school officials saw cooperation, grit, resilience, growth, spirit, giving, and life in students, he said.
“You’ve weathered storm after storm, and as a class, you’ve emerged with academic scholars, exceptional artists, amazing musicians, athletic champions, and skillful and knowledgeable contributors of all types,” Lusk said. “You are arguably the most prepared group of graduates to move on from this school. You understand life and its many challenges.”
Lusk said he hopes students reflected on one unique soul from the Class of 2022 who could not be there with them, Jayden Milter.
“With Jay, who just might be visiting us right now, watching from an empty chair, right over there,” Lusk said, gesturing to an empty chair in the front row. “We remember you, and we move forward with growing wisdom and a better sense of what matters most in life.”
Gettysburg Area School District Superintendent Jason Perrin and Lusk awarded diplomas to the students.
