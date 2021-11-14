About 175 runners and walkers took part Saturday morning in the eighth annual Linda Kranias Memorial 5K (LK5K), inspired by Stacy Hobbs.
The run honors Linda Kranias, who died from cancer in 2014.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 14, 2021 @ 7:49 pm
About 175 runners and walkers took part Saturday morning in the eighth annual Linda Kranias Memorial 5K (LK5K), inspired by Stacy Hobbs.
The run honors Linda Kranias, who died from cancer in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.