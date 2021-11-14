Running for a reason
Runners take part Saturday in the eighth annual Linda Kranias Memorial 5K, inspired by Stacy Hobbs, in the Gettysburg Recreation Park.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

About 175 runners and walkers took part Saturday morning in the eighth annual Linda Kranias Memorial 5K (LK5K), inspired by Stacy Hobbs.

The run honors Linda Kranias, who died from cancer in 2014.

