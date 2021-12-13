Salvation Army donates blankets

The Salvation Army recently delivered blankets to area nursing homes, including Genesis in Gettysburg. Pictured, from left, are Brianne Black, activities director; Helen Barnum, resident; and Eleanor Pella, Salvation Army volunteer.

 Submitted Photo

Elves from the Salvation Army were busy last week delivering fleece lap blankets to nursing homes in Gettysburg, Fairfield and Littlestown.

The program is made possible by donations to the annual Red Kettle Campaign, which is under way at the Gettysburg Walmart.

