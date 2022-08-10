Anti-mosquito spraying is planned beginning about sunset Thursday in McSherrystown and Conewago Township, according to the Adams County Conservation District (ACCD).
“High populations of adult mosquitoes that vector West Nile Virus to humans have been detected in these areas,” according to an ACCD release issued Wednesday.
Residents should “remain inside while the spray is being conducted, though outside activities may resume 30 minutes after the spray,” according to the release.
A truck-mounted apparatus is to spray “residential and recreational areas in and around” Barley Circle; Sunday, Seneca, Dakota, Providence, and Allwood drives; Centennial and Hostetter roads; Comanche Trail; Fairview Avenue; and Poplar, Sycamore, and South Jefferson streets.
“Other roads and areas in close proximity may be sprayed as well,” the release reads. “Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel the spray operation. If these operations are cancelled, it will be rescheduled for August 15.”
The Adams County Mosquito and Tick-Borne Disease Control Specialist and a Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection biologist will be on site for the application.
“Adams County’s business license is BU6875, and the product used will be AquaDuet,” applied at a rate of one ounce per acre, according to the release.
This product is designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.
“Adams County residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing or implementing some form of repellent, including wearing long sleeves and pants when outside,” the release reads.
Residents and homeowners should be vigilant of standing water, including artificial containers holding water such as buckets, clogged gutters, or tarps. Something as small as a soda bottle cap filled with water can breed mosquitoes.
