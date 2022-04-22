After being found guilty of third-degree murder, a Biglerville man was sentenced Thursday to the maximum 20 to 40 years in prison, according to Adams County Assistant District Attorney Sara Miller.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Campbell handed down the sentence of Wyatt Rickrode, 28, after a week-long jury trial in February, according to Miller.
Rickrode was charged with the May 23, 2020, fatal shooting of Jessie Carbaugh, then 29, near Cashtown.
Rickrode’s girlfriend, brother and friend tried to prevent him from leaving his residence with a “tactical shotgun” before the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
An altercation before the shooting concerned retrieval of items owned by the Carbaugh family from a rental residence, according to the affidavit.
Family members presented victim impact statements in court describing the deceased’s “contagious laugh and his bright smile,” according to Miller.
Siblings described how much they missed their brother, saying he will not be able to join in future family events or have a family of his own, according to Miller.
The victim’s father said he lost his son and best friend, and his mother said “losing a child changes who you are at your very core. It’s the greatest loss a human being can experience. It’s like being sentenced for life, with the most torturous pain unimaginable. There can be no closure for us here today,” according to Miller.
Rickrode asked to address the court and apologized to the family, according to Miller.
He said, “I made a choice that day and now I have to live with it,” and that he respected the jury’s decision, according to Miller.
