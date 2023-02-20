A unanimous Gettysburg Borough Council set a public hearing on a proposal to rezone 49 properties in Colt Park, but split 6-1 to do the same for a proposal to add rules for event venues to the zoning ordinance.
The public will have an opportunity to speak March 27 about the potential rezoning of the Colt Park properties from tourist-commercial (TC) to low-density residential.
The properties include 46 homes as well as two vacant lots and one commercial lot, Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said when she brought the issue to the council last July.
TC permits 23 non-residential uses ranging from restaurants and retail stores to auto service stations and hotels.
The current zoning “causes great peril to our neighborhood,” Park Street resident Brandon Stone claimed at the council’s recent meeting.
The change would come too late to prevent one vacation rental use that is already in place, but it would prevent additional such operations, Stone said.
Action to preserve the borough’s increasingly “scarce” supply of residential properties is appropriate as many have already become vacation-rental sites, council member Matt Moon said.
It was surprising to learn of the zoning situation, and it is unclear why the existing homes were ever made subject to TC zoning, council President Wesley Heyser said.
“It never really made sense to me,” he said.
Robert Defayette, a resident of the neighborhood in southern Gettysburg, urged the council to make sure affected property owners are thoroughly informed about the proposed rezoning.
Notice of the public hearing and other information will be sent to owners, and signs will be posted in the neighborhood, Marshall said. The council’s action also authorized advertisement of the hearing.
The properties are “predominately along and adjacent to the northwestern side of Johns Avenue and the southeastern side of Highland Avenue,” according to the meeting agenda.
The hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. on March 27 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St., with a regular council workshop session to follow. However, the rezoning decision will not be made that night, Marshall said.
Event venues
Also on March 27, the public hearing on the event venues proposal is to begin at 6 p.m.
Commercial venues for events such as weddings are not addressed in the current ordinance. At issue are proposed ordinance changes that would permit and regulate them in various zoning districts.
Scott English, owner of the Gettysburg Academy, a historic building at 66-68 W. High St., requested an ordinance amendment more than a year ago. The proposal would not be limited to English’s property, but it has been at the center of ongoing discussions.
Residential neighbors have repeatedly raised concerns about parking, noise, traffic, and portable restrooms.
English has said his proposal would preserve the Gettysburg Academy building at 66-68 W. High St., original home of both Gettysburg College and the United Lutheran Seminary. In addition, he has said appropriate economic development is consistent with the neighborhood’s inclusion in the state’s Elm Street program, which is intended to revitalize residential areas adjacent to commercial districts.
Heyser cast the lone vote against setting and advertising the public hearing.
After the meeting, Heyser said he reviewed documents and public comments dating from the establishment of the neighborhood’s Elm Street status, which resulted in specific zoning restrictions.
“I just could not reach the conclusion” that the event venue regulations currently proposed would be “in the interest of the parties involved,” he said.
Borough residents questioned the proposal again Monday.
Susan Cipperly asked why the council is moving “to prevent the spread of commercial uses in a residential area” in Colt Park while proposing to do “the exact opposite” in the Elm Street neighborhood, which she claimed would be “treated the same as Steinwehr Avenue.”
Rosemary Meagher, a neighbor of the English property, lamented the loosening of proposed limits on the number and hours of permitted events that resulted from council discussions last month.
“Everything changed,” she said, claiming various issues such as parking had been “blown off.”
Numerous versions of the proposal have come and gone as council members have reacted to continuing input from English and neighbors during many meetings. The council tasked staff members with preparing a specific version to be the subject of the public hearing.
