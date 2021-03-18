Police have a man in custody after a hit and run crash at a Sheetz gas and convenience store on Route 30 east of Gettysburg borough that injured two people.
Police reported they had caught the man at 11:21 a.m., roughly two hours after a Navy Blue Ram 1500 entered the parking lot from the west entrance at a high speed, crashing into a gas pump with enough force to remove it from its concrete base, state police said.
The truck continued on its path and crashed into a silver Ford Escape at the next pump, pinning a man between his vehicle and the pump, police said. The man was trapped for 40 minutes before crews were able to rescue him. There were no HAZMAT concerns, police said.
As of 11 a.m., Thursday, police were still searching for the driver of the Ram 1500, described as a black man who looked to be in his 40s. He is said to have scruffy facial hair and had suffered facial injuries, including a nosebleed, one witness said.
He was wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans, according to a witness. The truck had a Maryland license plate. Witnesses said the man spoke to people at the scene for a few minutes before taking off on foot west toward Marshalls department store.
Police request those with more information about the incident to call 717-334-8111.
Fire and EMS crews worked for 40 minutes to remove the man pinned between the vehicle and the pump. A tow truck pulled the pickup truck away from the SUV, and extrication rams were used to push the SUV off of the man, Gettysburg Fire Department Deputy Chief Joe Temarantz said.
While pinned, the man was medicated intravenously to keep him calm, Temarantz said. The man appeared to have suffered a severe injury to his left leg and foot. He was transported to WellSpan York Trauma Center with blunt force injuries, said Eric Zaney, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services chief.
A woman who was in the passenger side of the Escape at the time of impact was able to be removed by EMS crews through the back of the SUV and was transported to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital with blunt force injuries, Zaney said.
Emergency management and a HAZMAT coordinator were called to the scene to assess the danger, Temarantz said. Though the parking lot surface reflected a rainbow-like glimmer, he estimated no more than 10 gallons of fuel had made its way to the pavement. As soon as the first pump was damaged, an emergency valve immediately shut off all the others, he said. Sheetz shut off the main valve soon after, he said.
Foam was used to reduce the potential for sparks to ignite Temarantz said. A steady rain helped to dilute the gas and crews laid absorbent material to soak up excess liquids.
“Anytime you’re working with fuel like this, it has the potential to be a greater hazard than a normal accident,” Temarantz said. “We couldn’t really do any cutting because the sparks would create a fire hazard.”
Sheetz Project Manager John Campbell said a fuel coordinator would check the integrity of the lines and assess the damage before the store could reopen to the public.
“It’s not a race right now,” he said. “We want to be sure it’s safe to open.”
Police request that those with more information about the incident to call 717-334-8111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.