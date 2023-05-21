A Franklin County teenage girl is missing and thought to be with a registered sex offender, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A Franklin County teenage girl is missing and thought to be with a registered sex offender, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Emily High, 16 years old, was last seen Tuesday, May 16 in the Chambersburg-Scotland area, state police said.
“She is in a dangerous situation,” said PSP Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for Troop H. “Any information would potentially help find her.”
High was originally classified as a runaway and “believed to be with this unidentified teenage boy,” said state police.
However, upon further investigation, police learned the person previously thought to be a male teenager was actually “Jaret John Wright, 22 years old, of Ohio.”
“He is a registered sex offender in Ohio,” police said.
High, who is just 16 years old, is described as white, having a “thin build,” being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds, with “long sandy hair,” according to state police.
Wright is white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 120 pounds with a rose tattoo on his right hand, satanic symbols on his left hand, and “Brynnlee” on his left wrist, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office OffenderWatch sex offender management, mapping and email alert program.
He is a “Tier 1 Sex Offender,” according to the Ohio database.
Wright was convicted June 23, 2022, and “Victim was known to offender,” according to the sex offender management program. The girl in that case was 15 years old, and met Wright on social media, according to the database information.
Wright was convicted of “2907.323(A3 — Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance Sexual Motivation,” according to the Ohio database.
Pennsylvania State Police in their media release did not posit how High met Wright.
“He (Wright) is wanted out of Ohio as well as here now. This is not currently a kidnapping investigation but he is facing charges in reference to her (High) running away,” police said.
High was still missing as of Sunday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Chambersburg.
The public is asked to call PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 if anyone has any information on their whereabouts.
