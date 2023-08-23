Cash bail was set at $500,000 for a teen accused of choking a staff member Sunday at Hoffman Homes for Youth near Littlestown, stealing and crashing a pickup truck, and fighting with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), according to court documents.
Thirteen charges were filed against Fantashia Robinson, 17, who was confined at Adams County Prison unable to post bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Robinson was charged with one felony count each of robbery, strangulation, and theft, and three felony counts of aggravated assault, according to the docket. She was also charged with one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering a person, and an accident involving damage; and one summary count each of driving at unsafe speed, driving without a license, careless driving, and reckless driving, according to the affidavit.
State police were called to Hoffman Homes about 3:41 p.m. Sunday, in response to an allegation of “assault of staff member by two residents” who “reportedly fled” the residential facility at 815 Orphanage Road, Mount Joy Township, “by stealing the assaulted staff member’s vehicle,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Matthew Hochberg.
Robinson and the other suspect, identified in the affidavit only as “a juvenile female,” allegedly “coaxed” the staff member into a room away from other dormitory residents and “rushed” her, knocking her to the floor and taking her radio and vehicle keys, according to the affidavit.
Robinson allegedly told the younger girl they would follow a plan they supposedly discussed the previous day, though the juvenile offered “slight resistance” by stating “that it wasn’t like what they talked about,” according to the affidavit.
Robinson allegedly “noosed” a sock around the staff member’s neck, “applying direct and increasing pressure,” according to the affidavit. The staff member “described being ‘yanked around the room’” and “kept thinking I’m going to die” because she “could not breathe nor yell out for help while actively being strangled,” according to the affidavit.
During “a gap” in the alleged assault, the staff member was “able to capture a breath, which she seized as an opportunity to attempt to appeal” to the alleged attackers’ “empathy, in that she uttered aloud informing both ‘I’m pregnant!’,” according to the affidavit.
Another staff member heard the shout but the juvenile allegedly “stopped her in the doorway preventing her from rendering aid,” according to the affidavit.
Robinson is accused of subsequently stealing the staff member’s keys, before she and the younger girl allegedly fled the scene in the staff person’s vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Emergency medical personnel transported the staff member who reported being choked to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital for treatment of bruises to her legs and right elbow, “as well as contained ligature marks through the front portion of her neck,” allegedly “due to the weapon used to constrict her airway,” according to the affidavit.
About seven minutes after initially contacting state police, staff members informed PSP the vehicle crashed at Hoffman Home and Speelman-Klinger roads, about 1.5 miles northeast of the facility, and the occupants fled, according to the affidavit.
The two females allegedly entered “a nearby cornfield for attempted concealment,” according to the affidavit.
“Members of PSP-Gettysburg saturated the area” and allegedly encountered the suspects as they were “exiting the cornfield,” according to the affidavit.
In response to commands to stop, both allegedly “attempted to again flee on foot into the cornfield,” leading to a “brief foot pursuit,” after which they allegedly “actively resisted arrest,” according to the affidavit.
Robinson allegedly “issued verbal threats of physical violence” and kicked troopers “on multiple occasions,” according to the affidavit. After “appearing to have calmed,” she allegedly “back/‘mule-kicked’” a trooper in the groin, according to the affidavit.
It allegedly “required multiple Troopers to restrain Robinson,” including “eventually taking Robinson to the ground,” according to the affidavit.
The juvenile allegedly said Robinson “drove the vehicle saying she knew how to drive,” according to the affidavit.
