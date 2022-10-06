Masonic Building still up for rent
The Masonic Building at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg is still vacant. It was occupied by the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop for many years. The shop closed on Aug. 31. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

WellSpan Health does not have an update on a new location for the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop after its doors were closed about a month ago.

There are “no new developments,” according to WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle. “At this time, WellSpan continues to search for a suitable location for the thrift shop.”

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

