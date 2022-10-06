WellSpan Health does not have an update on a new location for the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop after its doors were closed about a month ago.
There are “no new developments,” according to WellSpan Health spokesman Ryan Coyle. “At this time, WellSpan continues to search for a suitable location for the thrift shop.”
Coyle said he could confirm that WellSpan’s real estate and leadership teams “continue to tour alternative locations in and around Gettysburg Borough.”
On Aug. 31, WellSpan’s Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop closed at 10 Lincoln Square.
At the time, the volunteer store co-manager, Chucki Strevig, said she believed the thrift shop is closed for good.
“I think we are not reopening,” Strevig said. “It would have to be a grassroots level to pull things together to get back up and running again.”
The team of about 65 volunteers, who all worked at the thrift shop without pay, could rebuild it, but it would depend on how long WellSpan waits to find another location, Strevig said.
WellSpan announced in June the thrift shop would end its lease at the Lincoln Square location, effective Aug. 31, but future options were still being explored.
In August, Coyle said WellSpan was not able to find a location that remains within budget but did not disclose the budget requirements.
“If we cannot find a suitable location, the thrift shop will unfortunately not reopen,” Coyle said at that time.
The thrift shop was known for providing free clothing to those in need with referrals from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County, United Way of Adams County, and YWCA Hanover’s Safe Home, in addition to South Central Community Action Programs, Gettysburg Combined Area Resources for Emergency Shelter, and the American Red Cross, according to those associated with the shop.
The store also offered affordable gently-used clothing for men, women and children, as well as household items, accessories, jewelry and more, said Strevig.
The Masonic Lodge, which owns the building in Lincoln Square, sought to increase the monthly rent for the thrift shop site “to an average cost of comparable rental spaces in the downtown Gettysburg area,” said Peter Matthew, treasurer of the Good Samaritan Masonic Hall.
There had not been a rental increase since 2008, and other factors came into play prompting the increase, Matthew said.
While multiple inquiries have been received for the site, Matthew said a new tenant has not been selected and the space “is still available to rent.”
“In the past month, we have received multiple inquiries into the space and anticipate the space being rented no later than the beginning of 2023,” Matthew said. “We are working with a few possible options for the space but encourage anyone who is interested to reach out to Ryan Myers at Bennett Williams Commercial Reality Group.”
The online listing notes the price at $20 per square foot for the 3,800 square-foot property.
“Neighboring uses include retail, hospitality, residential, performing arts, and office,” according to the listing.
It was “unfortunate that WellSpan was not able to come to an agreement with us,” Matthew said.
“The thrift shop was a pillar of the community for years, and we were happy to be able to provide a space for it, for as long as we could,” Matthew said.
The Good Samaritan Masonic Hall also gives back to people in Adams and York counties, according to Matthew.
“We annually organize and donate stockpiles of new clothing to school districts around the county to help children who may not have enough clothing for attending school,” Matthew said.
The local organization also offers a scholarship program for students going to college to assist in offsetting “the rising costs of education,” according to Matthew, who noted they’ve additionally donated to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, York City Masonic backpack/school supply program, and national relief efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.