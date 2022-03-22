The award-winning Latimore Township newsletter is returning to mailboxes soon.
Township supervisors announced during their recent monthly business meeting the newsletter, which is disseminated to every resident via mail, is being revived.
After a Latimore citizen advised officials the last newsletter was printed in the spring 2021, Supervisor Chair Dan Worley responded the municipality was “working on one right now.”
June is being targeted as the distribution month.
With a small, rural township, sometimes there is not much news to pass along to residents, said Worley. There is no routine publication schedule.
“Lots of townships, especially this size, do not have a newsletter,” said Worley.
The newsletter is used as a mechanism to bring attention to township programs, departments and other initiatives, he said. The summer edition will likely include a police and road report, an update on park programming, as well as special events, according to supervisors.
The township budgets up to $2,000 annually for the endeavor. An electronic version of newsletters produced by the township are available on the township’s website.
Latimore’s efforts to keep residents updated and informed about the community have resulted in numerous state awards. The PA State Association of Township Supervisors has named the township’s newsletter among the best in the state, on multiple occasions.
In other business during the mid-month meeting:
• Supervisor Woody Myers noted the township’s public park has been getting ample usage, with the surge in temperatures and spring weather. Additionally, Worley pointed out the township is exploring grant opportunities to update and rehab a trail at the park, located at 711 Pondtown Road. “There are always things that can be done,” said Worley.
• Latimore Township Police Chief Vic Woerner said his department responded to 53 calls, worked 98 man hours, and logged 354 miles in February.
