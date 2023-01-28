Adams County Children and Youth Services wanted to find a way to comfort children during the stress of court appearances.
Now, they can through animal-assisted therapy with Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services (KPETS).
Adams County commissioners approved an agreement Wednesday with KPETS to provide therapy dogs for children and youth services clients and families on court days. The agreement is effective Jan. 25.
Established in 2003, KPETS has over 300 volunteer teams that provide thousands of hours of animal-assisted therapy to hundreds of organizations each year, according to its website. From schools and libraries to special-needs programs and retirement communities, KPETs has teams ready to assist without any cost, the website reads.
Adams County Children and Youth Services Administrator Sarah Finkey said there is no cost associated with the service to the county.
“Prior to COVID, we had a therapy dog available in our court waiting area a few times, and it went really well,” Finkey said. “Both children and parents really appreciated just being near the dog.”
The visits were based on each child’s comfort level, said Finkey.
With this new contract, Finkey said KPETS will be utilized twice each month.
Providing “a sense of comfort and calming,” children and youth services staff have seen the benefits of having a therapy dog in the waiting area with children and lowering stress levels, said Finkey.
“Numerous counties in Pennsylvania and states across the country have utilized therapy pets in courtrooms and waiting areas, and it has been very successful at easing some of the anxiety that goes along with court days,” Finkey said.
Commissioners also approved an amendment to an existing residential lease agreement for children and youth services with SAG Real Estate Group for property along Carlisle Street, Gettysburg.
Rent was increased from $1,125 to $1,200 per month and extends the lease for one year, according to the meeting agenda. The new rate and lease term begins March 1 and ends March 1, 2024, the agenda reads.
This provides housing for qualified youth who participate in children and youth services independent living program, according to Finkey.
The county website notes how children and youth services offers independent living services to youth who are 14-20 years old, “currently or formerly adjudicated dependent, dependent and delinquent or delinquent with shared case management and in federally defined foster care placement.”
The goal of the independent living program “is to support and empower youth to reach their full potential as adults,” the website reads.
Independent living services “include a needs assessment, goal/transition planning, life skills instruction and assistance in the areas of housing, education, employment, prevention and support,” according to the website.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
