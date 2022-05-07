People have told Jamie Tome her brother, Northern York County Regional Police Officer David Tome, was at the wrong place at the wrong time when he was struck and killed by a distracted driver on Oct. 21, 2008.
“I completely disagree with that statement,” Tome said at the Adams County Fallen Officers’ Memorial Service on Friday. “David was exactly where he was supposed to be. He was doing exactly what he was supposed to be doing and he was doing it exactly when he was supposed to be doing it.”
Her brother did not die from an accident that day, she said.
“An accident is something that happens by chance,” Tome said. “He died as a direct result of someone else’s negligence. He died because of the results of someone else’s actions. His death was completely unnecessary and completely avoidable.”
Tome has dedicated her life to making sure David’s life is not forgotten.
On Friday, Tome was the guest speaker during the Adams County Fallen Officers’ Memorial Service, hosted by the Adams County Chiefs of Police Association.
Families of some lost officers attended the event at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building in Straban Township, surrounded by uniformed personnel from many law enforcement agencies.
Seven Adams County law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since 1924.
Pvt. Francis L. Haley of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) was shot and killed on Oct. 14, 1924, while attempting to arrest a suspect wanted for robbery at the Abbottstown State Bank.
Pvt. Joseph M. Williams and Pvt. Charles H. Craven of PSP died Oct. 8, 1938, when struck by a vehicle while inspecting vehicles on U.S. Route 30 near Gettysburg.
Chief Charles H. Roche of the Abbottstown/Hamilton Police Department died March 5, 1977, when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver while working at a crash scene.
Patrolman James A. Redding of New Oxford Borough Police Department was killed in a vehicle crash Oct. 22, 1978, while chasing a motorcycle.
Sgt. Michael C. Weigand died Sept. 14, 2008, when he was hit head-on in a motorcycle crash on state Route 234 while escorting a charity ride.
Wildlife Conservation Officer David L. Grove died Nov. 11, 2010, when he was shot on Schriver Road in Freedom Township while investigating reports of night-time shooting and poaching.
Latimore Township Retired Police Chief Mike Weigand served as master of ceremonies, while the Biglerville High School choir sang four pieces throughout the program. The Pennsylvania Game Commission did the presentation of colors.
At the ceremony, Kim Weigand, executive director of Pennsylvania Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), recognized McSherrystown Police Department K9 officer Ozi and his end of watch on Feb. 25, 2022.
“K9 Ozi was a fixture and well known in Adams County, whether he was attending community or school events, assisting other police departments and the U.S. Marshal Task Force when called, or attending this, the Adams County Fallen Officers’ Memorial with Chief Mike Woods, placing a rose for all the fallen K9 officers,” Weigand said.
During closing remarks, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett asked, “Why would you want to be a police officer?”
“The hours are terrible. You have to be out in weather like this,” Sinnett said, gesturing to the pouring rain outside. “You see the very worst in people. The pay is not that great. The danger is super high. Why do you it? You do it because you are noble and heroes.”
Sinnett said they do the job because “it matters.”
“You save lives. You protect lives,” Sinnett said. “Through your investigation, you honor people’s lives. You change lives. You help people feel safe. You provide comfort to people when they are in their most need.”
