The Gettysburg Eagle Riders held a May 14 Roll & Rock fundraiser with a motorcycle ride through Adams County ending with a party with lunch, auctions and entertainment with the live rock band Timeless from Baltimore, all to benefit Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Penguin Project.
The Penguin Project is a theater program dedicated to children with special needs, said Chad-Alan Carr, found executive and artistic director at the nonprofit Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).
“This fundraiser holds a special place in my heart and for all Eagle riders. We love doing fundraisers for the kids,” said Dave Heflin, the fundraiser organizer for the Eagle Riders of Gettysburg.
The Penguin Project is a program that has youth perform a modified version of a Broadway musical once a year, said Carr.
“These productions are unique, however, because all the roles are filled by young people with developmental disabilities including Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, Autism, visual impairment, hearing impairment, and other neurological disorders,” Carr said.
The young people are joined on stage by a dedicated group of peer mentors, youth around the same age without special needs who have volunteered to work side-by-side with them through four months of rehearsals as well as through the final performance, he said.
The Penguin Project, which was founded in Illinois in 2004 by a pediatrician with a love of theater, has evolved into a national program that provides a supportive environment for youngsters with special needs to explore their imaginative talents, said Carr.
Gettysburg Community Theatre was the first theater outside of Illinois to replicate the program, said Carr, noting GCT began producing “the annual gem back in 2014.”
Over the last five to six years, Heflin estimates the Gettysburg Eagle Riders has raised $40,000 to $60,000 to support various charities and programs in the community, not including donations to sports programs.
This year’s fundraiser by the Eagle Riders of Gettysburg raised $8,500, before members asked the Gettysburg Fraternal Order Of Eagles #1562 to match the donation; the Eagles agreed to match it dollar-for-dollar.
Members of the Eagles attended a Penguin Project rehearsal this week to present the donation of $17,000 to Gettysburg Community Theatre and its Penguin Project, Carr said.
The funds will be used to cover production costs, including royalties, costumes, microphones, lighting equipment, scenery, and special needs staffing for GCT’s Penguin Project, Carr said.
The students thanked them all by saying “Eagles help make Penguins soar!”
Tickets are on sale online now for this year’s Penguin Project production of Honk!, which is a musical version of the story of The Ugly Duckling that shows everyone that people’s differences are what make everyone special and that should be celebrated.
The performances will be held at GCT Nov. 11 and 18 at 7 p.m., and Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 2 p.m.
“We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years, now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round as the only community theater in Adams County,” Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.