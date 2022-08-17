The Gettysburg Eagle Riders held a May 14 Roll & Rock fundraiser with a motorcycle ride through Adams County ending with a party with lunch, auctions and entertainment with the live rock band Timeless from Baltimore, all to benefit Gettysburg Community Theatre’s Penguin Project.

The Penguin Project is a theater program dedicated to children with special needs, said Chad-Alan Carr, found executive and artistic director at the nonprofit Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).

