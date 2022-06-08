Two high-visibility emergency telephones are in place outside the Cumberland Township municipal building at 1370 Fairfield Road.
Anyone in need of help will be able to pick up one of the phones and be connected immediately with Adams County 911 dispatchers.
The units are marked with distinctive blue lights. One is at the southeast corner of the building. The other is at the rear of the building next to the police department entrance, providing access to help even when the station is closed.
The visibility of the units will help “citizens in traumatic distress” overcome the “tunnel vision mode” sometimes induced by stress, Township Manager Ben Thomas said during the supervisors’ March 22 meeting, when they authorized a $5,651 contract with Teleplus for the units and their installation.
The township achieved significant savings when staff members fabricated pedestals on which the phones are mounted, Thomas said during the supervisors’ May 24 meeting. Installation had been completed the previous day, he said.
Promotion rules set
In other business during the May meeting, the supervisors took two actions relevant to expected leadership changes.
After a lengthy non-public executive session concerning personnel matters, as permitted by the state’s Sunshine Act, they returned to open session and adopted a promotion policy for the police department, according to Thomas.
Earlier in the meeting, Ron Camacho, who operates a police consulting firm and is the Chambersburg police chief, said the supervisors should “not go outside” to seek a successor to former Police Chief Don Boehs.
Instead, Camacho previously recommended the supervisors move toward hiring Sgt. Matthew Trostel, who has served as acting chief since February, when Boehs voluntarily retired.
The supervisors scheduled a special meeting for 5 p.m. on June 9 and may vote then on whether or not to hire Trostel, Supervisor Chair Steve Toddes said.
The township planning commission will be using the township building that night, so the Destination Gettysburg tourism promotion agency offered its facility, Toddes said. Destination Gettysburg is at 1560 Fairfield Road, behind the Gettysburg Times building.
The supervisors also adopted a resolution “setting forth the specific duties and powers of the township manager,” according to Thomas.
The resolution delineates 23 specific duties, such as “direct and administer all executive and nonlegislative activities,” and “assign, transfer, suspend, and discipline all non-uniform employees in the administrative service under his control.” Non-uniform means non-police.
In April, the supervisors voted unanimously to accept the retirement notices from longtime employees Thomas and township Secretary Carol Merryman, effective at year’s end. At the same time, the supervisors also approved the creation of assistant manager and assistant secretary positions to ease the transition.
In other business during the May meeting:
• The supervisors decided their meetings will no longer be broadcast live via Zoom. They cited the dropping of various pandemic precautions by the state.
• Donations from two citizens totaled $240 and will be directed toward police equipment, Trostel said.
