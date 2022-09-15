theater

Betsy and Hank White, the mother and stepfather of the past president of Gettysburg Community Theatre, Ed Riggs, who along with his wife Janet Morgan Riggs, created the Betsy & Hank White Endowment for Gettysburg Community Theatre. (Submitted Photo)

Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) will present its Mostly Broadway Cabaret, supporting a scholarship fund, Saturday, Sept. 17, with a reception starting at 6:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.

“Join us for an evening of mostly showtunes performed by very talented local singers and pianists,” said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

