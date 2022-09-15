Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) will present its Mostly Broadway Cabaret, supporting a scholarship fund, Saturday, Sept. 17, with a reception starting at 6:30 p.m. and concert at 7 p.m.
“Join us for an evening of mostly showtunes performed by very talented local singers and pianists,” said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
There will be “delicious Charcuterie, Sangria,” and a cash/credit bar, he said.
Performers of the Mostly Broadway Cabaret will be Dave Bowman, Jamie Bowman, Chad-Alan Carr, Carrie Conklin, Drew Derreth, Mary George, and Kate Sainer. This is a “don’t miss” special event with only 80 tickets available, Carr said.
“As is tradition at this event, ticket proceeds will benefit our scholarship funds”, said Carr. “And we will also be announcing our 15th season of plays and musicals for 2023.”
There are currently two scholarship funds to assist students who wish to attend classes and camps at Gettysburg Community Theatre, according to Carr.
The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund is a Merit Based Scholarship at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Donations to it can be made at any time via check or online at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org by notating Zimmerman Scholarship. It has been helping students at GCT since 2012.
Earlier this year, GCT Past President Ed Riggs and his wife, Janet Morgan Riggs, created the Betsy & Hank White Endowment for Gettysburg Community Theatre. This designated endowment fund supports participation in Gettysburg Community Theatre camps, classes and other participatory programs by kindergarten through 12th grade children who may not otherwise be able to afford it. It is held and can accept donations at any time through the Adams County Community Foundation. Donations to this fund can be made online or via check with information available at https://www.adamscountycf.org/for-donors/funds-list/.
It’s important to buy tickets online immediately for this special event cabaret, said Carr, noting seating is limited.
Discounted rate tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website for $20; tickets at the door will be $25, he said.
GCT is a nonprofit 501c3 organization located at 49 York St., within the first block of Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, and serves as the only year-round community theater in Adams County. The Race Horse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater, off North Stratton Street.
Remaining performances for 2022 at GCT include: Xanadu the musical will perform Oct. 6-16; Improv Comedy Show is Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.; and Honk! the Ugly Duckling musical (The Penguin Project) will perform Nov. 11-20.
