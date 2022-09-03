A man is accused of violently abusing a preschooler and providing marijuana to other children, according to McSherrystown Police Officer Jeffry Carey Jr.
Charges against Christopher Pavlicek, 37, of McSherrystown, include one felony count each of endangering children’s welfare and aggravated assault of a person less than six years of age, according to a magisterial docket.
Pavlicek was taken to the borough police station without incident Thursday after a search warrant was executed at his residence and arrested following an interview during which he chose not to speak, Carey said.
The accused was released Friday after a professional bondsman posted $25,000 bail, according to the docket.
Between May 2020 and August 2021, a boy aged 3 to 4 during that period allegedly sustained a head injury as well as injuries that left “marks” over much of his body, Carey said. The latter may have been due to “whipping” with an object, he said.
The injuries appeared serious enough to warrant medical attention, but no such care was provided, Carey said.
“It’s clear he should have seen someone,” he said.
The boy was allegedly “chained to his bed,” left in a dark attic for long periods, “waterboarded,” and forced to hold heavy objects behind his back and punished even more when he inevitably dropped them, Carey claimed.
During the same period, Pavlicek allegedly provided marijuana to three other children aged 10 to 14, according to Carey.
Investigation proceeded after a referral was received from Adams County Children and Youth Services, Carey said. Evidence included photographs, the testimony of an adult, and interviews with children, he said.
Charges also included one misdemeanor charge each of endangering children’s welfare, simple assault, and corruption of minors, according to the docket.
Carey thanked other personnel involved in the case, including Conewago Township and Pennsylvania State police and detectives from the Adams County District Attorney’s office.
