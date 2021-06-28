Connie Clowers of Gettysburg will host a First Friday event featuring proper lady’s fashion at Christ Lutheran Church, Gettysburg, at 2 p.m., July 2.
Clowers is an accomplished seamstress who has created over 60 period correct garments from the age of Hoop Skirts to the Victorian Age. She demonstrates these fashions from the period 1860 to 1900 at both public and private events. Her interest in Civil War clothing began after attending a local re-enactment. After joining a unit, she began researching, collecting, and creating a wide range of period correct garments for both ladies and men.
