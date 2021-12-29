Arrested Christmas Day in Cumberland Township, a man was being held in Adams County Prison as of Tuesday, unable to post bond on a felony charge, according to magisterial docket.
Deandre Sopko, 23, was held in lieu of $50,000 cash bail on a felony charge of receiving stolen property, according to a magisterial docket. He was also allegedly wanted on a warrant, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Cumberland Township Police Officer Eric Yost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.