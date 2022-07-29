Larry Dost was a people person.
After all, he devoted more than a third of his life to public service in Latimore Township, where he held various roles over a 35-year period.
His favorite part about being a township supervisor, a position he held since 1999, was serving the area he and his family called home.
Dost died suddenly Sunday, after a severe asthma attack. He was 78.
“He was a people person, he went out of his way to serve the people and give the community his best effort,” said Lisa Foelster, Dost’s daughter. “He cared about the community and hoped for the best for everyone.”
Dost’s knowledge, dedication and attention to detail will be missed, according to Latimore Township Supervisor Chair Dan Worley. The township has 30 days to fill the vacancy. Dost was serving a six-year term.
“He was an irreplaceable supervisor and an irreplaceable friend,” said Worley. “We did everything together. I worked with him every day for 20 years. Even if we disagreed, he was always civil.”
Over the years, Dost developed a cordial and productive working relationship with state officials. The dialogue continued up until his passing with local state Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193), among others.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Larry,” said Ecker. “Over the last five years, I have developed relationships with hundreds of local residents, and my relationship with Larry has become one of my fondest.”
“Larry has played a pivotal role in our community, and never met a breakfast meeting he didn’t like, and was sure to remind me of that every time we spoke at the polls on Election Day,” said Ecker. “I will miss him dearly and my prayers are with his family during this time.”
Dost lived on the family’s small farm with his wife, Caroljean, in the northern tier of Adams County, for 54 years. In 1987, he expressed an interest about getting involved in local government.
“I was all for it, because he wanted to contribute to the community and I thought it would be a good example for the family,” said Caroljean, his wife of 56 years. “He wanted to contribute in any way possible.”
Dost initially volunteered to serve on the township’s zoning board, as well as the planning commission. He took the work seriously, and developed an acute understanding of land-use laws.
“Larry was a good asset for other supervisors when it came to zoning, because he had experience with it,” said Worley. “Our interests were the same when it came to preserving open spaces.”
Zoning and land development were contentious issues during Dost’s early tenure in local government. In fact, Caroljean recalled discussions about allowing farm land development along Route 15 in northern Adams County.
“Most people here want rural living, they don’t want commercial,” she said. “Larry always felt you needed to stand up and be a voice for the people.”
Dost was overwhelmingly elected as a township supervisor in 1999. Worley was already serving on the board, and Woody Myers was elected a few years later. Cumulatively, the trio served the township nearly 70 years. Worley and Myers are still on the board.
“Everyone knew him and he loved explaining the issues,” said Myers. “It was an enjoyable experience with him because he valued everyone’s view and opinion.”
Dost worked for Capital Blue Cross in Harrisburg, retiring as the director of claims after 42 years. When he stepped away in 2008, he dedicated more time to the township’s road crew. Even with his commitment to the township, family always came first.
“Because of his dedication, I went into public service myself. It inspired me to get involved,” said Foelster, who serves on the planning commission in West Nottingham Township, Chester County.
“My father was just a really fun people person,” Foelster said. “If anyone asked him for help, he would do it in any way possible.”
In his spare time, Dost and Caroljean grew chrysanthemums. At one time, a field at their livestock farm off Quaker Church Road had more than 8,000 plants.
The hobby brought so much joy to his life, that he started his own business, Lawrol Lea Mums. He sold the flowers at local fairs and carnivals, and utilized proceeds to supplement the college fund for his children, Lisa and Adam.
Additionally, over the years, the family raised up to a dozen dairy cows, as well as chickens and geese.
“There wasn’t anything that brought him more joy,” Caroljean said regarding her husband’s time on the farm.
As he gained experience on the board of supervisors, Dost quickly became the go-to guy whenever a major initiative was undertaken. For example, Dost was a long-time advocate of the municipality’s recycling program, the sole such operation in Adams County.
“With the passing of Mr. Dost, Latimore Township lost a respected and dedicated public servant,” said Sam Giardullo, who serves as the township’s recycling coordinator.
“I had the opportunity to work with Larry on one project or another over the years, and remember him as a professional in his work and a gentleman at all times,” said Giardullo. “He will be missed by all who knew him.”
Dost volunteered to plan the township’s annual Christmas party, which involved talking to area businesses and soliciting donations. He was also instrumental in negotiating the municipality’s refuse contract.
“We are going to feel his loss,” said township Secretary Jen Marinacci. “He was analytical, and had a great mind and perspective on every matter that came before the township.”
Perhaps his greatest achievement, according to Caroljean and Marinacci, was his advocacy for preserving the Pond Mill Bridge along Latimore Valley Road. The state wanted to demolish the stone arch structure, but Dost fought for rehabilitation, noting that it is one of the two oldest bridges in Adams County, and there are very few similar overpasses in Pennsylvania.
Dost led a public campaign that steered hundreds of calls and letters to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). As a result, the state launched a $1 million renovation of the bridge, which is slated to reopen to the public in September.
“It was a feather in his cap. He rallied the residents in the area, and PennDOT told us that they had never seen so many people voicing a desire to that extent,” said Caroljean.
The township’s 50-acre park was another priority for Dost, who wanted to see Latimore’s recreation program prosper. A moment of silence in honor of Dost was held Wednesday night at the site prior to a contest in the Clarence Boyd Little League Tournament.
“Supervisor Dost was instrumental in making the park vital again,” said Brandon Danner, president of the Bermudian Youth Baseball Association. “He was eager to see young kids play there and wanted to see it utilized by the community.”
Dost enjoyed his working relationship with township supervisors, and felt the trio’s camaraderie was effective. Among myriad accomplishments, the tax rate has remained level in Latimore Township since the late 1990s.
“He was a team player,” said Myers. “There won’t be another like him.”
Services for Dost are Saturday at Life Center Ministries International, 411 S. 40th St., Harrisburg. A viewing starts at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Cocklin Funeral Home of Dillsburg is handling the arrangements.
