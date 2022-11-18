Lincoln Elementary
The same $34 million heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools voted down in September was brought back for discussion at a recent Gettysburg Area School District Board meeting. Lincoln Elementary School is shown in the foreground. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The same $34 million heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools voted down in September was resurrected in discussion at a recent Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting.

While it’s the same project, school board members were presented with two procurement method options and a new timeline with completion estimated in August 2024. It was brought before the board as an information item on the Nov. 7 meeting agenda and not up for a vote.

