The same $34 million heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) renovation at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools voted down in September was resurrected in discussion at a recent Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board meeting.
While it’s the same project, school board members were presented with two procurement method options and a new timeline with completion estimated in August 2024. It was brought before the board as an information item on the Nov. 7 meeting agenda and not up for a vote.
In September, the school board voted 4-5 on the project with school board members Kenneth Hassinger, Al Moyer, Michael Dickerson, and Tim Seigman in the minority voting in favor of the project.
The primary drive of the renovations at the elementary schools is the HVAC upgrades, but the work also includes removing and replacing the roofs of both buildings, which are nearing or at the end of their serviceable life, according to Josh Reynolds, director of facilities.
Other work entails making necessary electrical upgrades, adding new LED light fixtures with a smart system that would maximize energy savings, and replacing the data-lines and adding wireless access points to broadcast Wi-Fi throughout the buildings.
At the Nov. 7 meeting, school board members compared two procurement methods, whether the district should go with an Energy Service Companies (ESCO) project for $36.4 million or a cooperative purchasing network, known as Omnia Partners for Trane U.S., Inc. for $33.7 million, to complete the facility improvement projects at the schools.
The cost difference is approximately $2.6 million, according to a project estimate and delivery method evaluation document shared publicly with district officials at the meeting and displayed on the projector screen.
If the school board opts to go through the ESCO procurement method, Reynolds said the start of the design will be pushed out at least three months because of the request for proposals process.
There is also “more risk” on the district with the ESCO method as they’d have one contract “for energy related work and then there would be around another six contracts in the form of a multi-prime project,” Reynolds said.
To meet ESCO requirements, a hybrid project approach is required, meaning one contract would be for energy-related work and the other would balance the non-energy type work, said Reynolds.
Along with the possibility of the district receiving lesser quality HVAC equipment due to open specifications, Reynolds pointed out the project costs would not be validated as part of the ESCO procurement.
In comparison with Trane, Reynolds indicated it would be a “single prime contractor with design/builder,” resulting in “less contractual risk for the district” since all the project responsibilities would fall under that contract.
If the district worked under the Omina Partners master agreement, Reynolds said they would not need to meet ESCO procurement regulations through a hybrid project, and Trane is the equipment manufacturer, which alleviates the quality concern.
Additionally, the Omnia Partners procurement method has a third-party estimating firm validating all costs are at or below the allowable rates per the agreement signed by Trane, according to Reynolds.
The next step for the school board is to vote on which procurement method to move forward with; a decision is expected at the next meeting on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the administration building, 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
The Nov. 21 vote is solely on the procurement method, and then another motion at a future meeting will allocate the money, according to Gettysburg Area School District Superintendent Jason Perrin.
If the school board wants to pursue an ESCO procurement method, there are more steps involved, including issuing the request for proposals in December, said Reynolds.
Both procurement methods note the substantial completion of the project as Aug. 18, 2024.
Orrtanna resident Mike O’Bryant spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, calling the HVAC project “a repackaging of the same thing that was voted down before without any answers to the questions you were raising.”
O’Bryant said he hasn’t heard answers on why they want to demolish and replace ceilings as well as replace data-lines just to go to Wi-Fi.
“Just leave them in the wall. They aren’t going to hurt anything,” O’Bryant said. “Why spend money to do that?”
O’Bryant also asked the board to look at all the pieces of the project, including the issues smart lights brought up, and to “make rational decisions.”
At the end of his comments, O’Bryant said his wife, Martha, and other community members have attempted to get a copy of the statement of work for the project but were unsuccessful.
“Nobody has been able to provide a copy of the request for proposals or a statement of work,” O’Bryant said. “I don’t understand how you can do a procurement without laying out the requirements.”
Reynolds later addressed the comment, saying the “statement of work keeps coming up,” and this project will have a hired single entity to do the drawings and specifications.
Those parts of the process occur “a little later in these two procurement methods,” Reynolds claimed.
