The Gettysburg Area School District plans to fully reopen in August without requiring students to wear masks or get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The school board voted unanimously for Michael Dickerson's motion Monday, though it was not on the agenda. Dickerson said it was important for the board to let the public know where the board stands "barring anything catostrophic" so families can make plans.
