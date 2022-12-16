Despite uncertainties about required local matching funds, Gettysburg will go forward with grant applications for stormwater infrastructure.
A unanimous council Monday authorized staff members to apply for federal funds to repair pipes, including a failing 19th-century structure under Chambersburg Street and portions of deteriorating walls along Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber.
The local 50-percent share for the pipes project could reach $1.8 million, but borough engineer Chad Clabaugh said other grants being sought could reduce the burden to $500,000.
Repairs needed along Steven Run could reach $4 million, but the application is for $500,000 to be applied to walls it is certain the borough owns. The match would be 15 percent, or $75,000, Clabaugh said. Research is under way to determine ownership of walls.
Also, an experiment in parking rates bore fruit, Borough Manager Charles Gable said. During this month’s Gettysburg Christmas Festival, the borough increased the 24-hour rate in the Racehorse Alley garage from $12 to $15 on Saturday, Dec. 3, which yielded a record total of $5,463, he said.
For the entire three-day event, all parking revenues totaled $17,493, compared to $9,9979 for the last pre-COVID festival in 2019, he said.
“A lot of people” attended the event and “spent a lot of money,” Gable said.
Historic projects get nod
The council also granted “certificates of appropriateness” required for projects in the borough’s historic district. The action ratified recommendations made in November by the borough Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).
Addresses, petitioners, and projects included: 313 N. Stratton St., Regina Piper, design for a new carport; 17 Chambersburg St., Carl Yingling, repoint and repaint bricks; 124 W. High St., Alex and Lizbeth Amato, windows and door; 4 S.W. Confederate Drive, Ian and Ashley Miller, demolish and replace a garage, build a pool house. The recommendations were contingent on compliance with various regulations.
