Despite uncertainties about required local matching funds, Gettysburg will go forward with grant applications for stormwater infrastructure.

A unanimous council Monday authorized staff members to apply for federal funds to repair pipes, including a failing 19th-century structure under Chambersburg Street and portions of deteriorating walls along Stevens Run, also known as the Tiber.

 

