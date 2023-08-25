Speed display
Cumberland Township Police Pfc. Ryan Eiker, left, and Chief Matthew Trostel deploy the township’s new speed-detection and display device for the first time Tuesday along Biglerville Road near James Gettys Elementary School. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A new speed-measuring device aiming to slow down drivers in Cumberland Township was put into service for the first time Tuesday afternoon along the Biglerville Road.

While Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Trostel was explaining the device, a southbound truck braked sharply after the unit displayed a speed of 52 mph in a 40-mph zone.

 

