A new speed-measuring device aiming to slow down drivers in Cumberland Township was put into service for the first time Tuesday afternoon along the Biglerville Road.
While Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Trostel was explaining the device, a southbound truck braked sharply after the unit displayed a speed of 52 mph in a 40-mph zone.
The bright digital readout showed a quick dip to 39 mph and less as the device’s warning lights flashed to indicate excessive speed. The unit is set to flash at anything over 15 mph when school-zone are in effect for nearby James Gettys Elementary School.
The slow-downs were just the “instantaneous reaction” that Trostel said he hoped the approximately $7,000 “traffic-calming” device would elicit.
But the device, entirely funded by community donations, does more than measure oncoming vehicles’ speeds with a laser, Trostel said.
It also stores data including high, low, and average speeds at various times of day, which Trostel said will be helpful in responding to citizen complaints, planning for big events such as battle re-enactments, and determining where and when to assign officers for speed patrol, Trostel said.
“If the data is showing we have a problem, we can respond accordingly,” Trostel said.
“Compliance, instead of enforcement” is the ultimate goal, he said.
The device cannot be used to issue tickets because state law limits the use of lasers for enforcement to Pennsylvania State Police troopers, Trostel said.
“It’s not Big Brother reading your license plate,” he said.
The device is also a “force multiplier” because it frees officers to handle duties other than speed patrol, Trostel said.
The device can also wirelessly transmit data to computers in police vehicles, said Trostel.
“The data the unit collects is non identifying,” he said.
The police cars are not connected in real time said Trostel. Specially trained officers download the raw data, he said.
The software will compile the data into reports, from very basic to very detailed, if desired, he said.
The unit also has no need to an electrical connection at any given site, Trostel said.
“Solar and large golf cart batteries power the unit,” he said.
Adding to ease of use, any of the department’s vehicles can tow the small trailer from place to place, Trostel said.
