After a tractor-trailer rolled onto its passenger side on Cashtown Road Tuesday, the driver was airlifted for medical treatment.
The driver said the southbound vehicle’s load of baled corn fodder shifted on a curve at Short Cut Road near Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30), according to Cashtown Fire Chief Jeff Bowling. Most of the load came off the trailer, he said.
