Foreign exchange students were honored during the recent Littlestown Area School District (LASD) Board meeting.
The district hosted four foreign exchange students this school year. The four students are Maria “Duda” Marton from Brazil, Florence Vandersluys from France, Riko Kambayashi from Japan, and Anna Titova from Russia. All four students spoke about their learning experience in Littlestown during the meeting.
The students attended Littlestown Area High School through the AYUSA Exchange program and were in the district for the 2021-2022 school year and all will be returning to their native countries in the coming weeks.
The students presented flags from their home countries to the board. The students will write individual messages on the flags and the flags will be hung for students and visitors to see. Deborah Bowers, a teaching assistant within the district and the local community representative for AYUSA, was thanked for her ongoing service to the student foreign exchange program.
Board President Dolores Nester said the success of the foreign exchange program is a testament to the success of the school district.
“Having students from all over the world in our district not only benefits the visiting students but also benefits our local students by allowing them to experience different cultures, it is a win-win for all,” said Nester.
