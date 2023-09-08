A familiar face at the Adams County Office for Aging Inc. (ACOFA) is the new head of the organization.
With a decade of experience at the agency, Lynn Deardorff, executive director, has learned from clients not to worry about the small stuff.
“When working with this generation, they have given me a perspective of what really matters,” Deardorff said.
She has enjoyed getting to know clients, who often share their wisdom and sense of humor.
“They start talking, and it’s like sitting there with your best friend for years,” Deardorff said.
A private nonprofit, the ACOFA has been dedicated to helping and advocating for Adams County residents who are 60 years and older, according to the organization’s website.
Deardorff started in her new role on July 6, after previously serving as the care manager.
Through her time at ACOFA, Deardorff served as the facilitator of the Alzheimer’s support group and implemented the Dementia Friends Initiative, which entailed working with community partners to create a more dementia-friendly environment.
For instance, Deardorff said it could be something simple such as having a co-ed bathroom in a local business so a husband or wife can assist one another, if needed.
“It teaches the community how to interact with a person living with a disease,” Deardorff said.
Since starting at the agency in 2013, Deardorff said the need has increased in the community.
One staff member had 50 to 60 cases about 10 years ago, and now that person has 100-plus cases, according to Deardorff.
With 85 percent of funding coming from the state, Deardorff said there is a need for more to reach those in the community.
“We do have a waiting list for our services, but we project a high increase within the next few months,” Deardorff said.
With a waiting list of over 20 people, Deardorff said the increase in the next couple months stems from COVID relief money going away.
Some ACOFA offerings include case management, home-delivered meals, personal care service, caregiver support program, lifeline personal emergency response system, protective services, and adult day service.
Thanks to volunteers, ACOFA’s tax assistance program is “one of the top tax programs in the state with the number of people we serve,” according to Deardorff.
Deardorff said she is grateful for the support of Linda Thompson, community services director, and Karen Markle, director of in-home services, who each have over 30 years of experience in the field.
With an “outstanding” overall staff, Deardorff also pointed to the work of the protective service program and care management program. Deardorff credited the ACOFA Board of Directors for showing her support through the transition into the leadership role.
There are many misconceptions about the agency, including one where people think staff want to put clients in nursing facilities, said Deardorff.
“We don’t have the power to do that,” Deardorff said. “Our goal is to keep someone home and healthy.”
Residents can accept the services or not, she said.
In the future, Deardorff said she plans to grow dementia programs and do more for caregivers, who have “the hardest job in the world.”
Deardorff also hopes ACOFA can provide more services to the Adams County community and receive more funding “whether privately or through the state to accomplish that goal.”
“I want us to be known in the community,” Deardorff said. “I don’t want people waiting to hear about us when they could have used our services two years before that.”
