Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.