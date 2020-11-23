Fred Hawthorne, former president of the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, speaks at Evergreen Cemetery during a ceremony to honor Allen Frazer, a 13-year-old boy killed in the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Michelle Hessler, a member of the Civil War Roundtable (CWR) lays a wreath at the newly purchased gravestone of Allen Fraser, as Bruce Davis, CWR president looks on. A ceremony was held at Evergreen Cemetery in the same spot Fraser was laid to rest 157 years before.
Michelle Hessler, Civil War Roundtable (CWR) member, stands by as Bruce Davis, CWR president, reads a prayer Sataurday at Evergreen Cemetery during a service for Allen Frazer, who died at 13 when a leftover shell exploded weeks after the Battle of Gettysburg.
For 157 years, the grave of Allen Frazer remained unmarked. On Saturday, Civil War Roundtable members and Evergreen Cemetery board members gathered to commemorate Allen Frazer's life with a service, a wreath and a newly created gravestone.
Fred Hawthorne, former president of the Association of Licensed Battlefield Guides, speaks at Evergreen Cemetery during a ceremony to honor Allen Frazer, a 13-year-old boy killed in the aftermath of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Michelle Hessler, a member of the Civil War Roundtable (CWR) lays a wreath at the newly purchased gravestone of Allen Fraser, as Bruce Davis, CWR president looks on. A ceremony was held at Evergreen Cemetery in the same spot Fraser was laid to rest 157 years before.
Michelle Hessler, Civil War Roundtable (CWR) member, stands by as Bruce Davis, CWR president, reads a prayer Sataurday at Evergreen Cemetery during a service for Allen Frazer, who died at 13 when a leftover shell exploded weeks after the Battle of Gettysburg.
For 157 years, the grave of Allen Frazer remained unmarked. On Saturday, Civil War Roundtable members and Evergreen Cemetery board members gathered to commemorate Allen Frazer's life with a service, a wreath and a newly created gravestone.
Since his death, Allen Frazer has become one of Gettysburg’s most remembered Civil War casualties, in part, because his grave remained unmarked.
On Saturday, the 13-year-old boy was given a proper remembrance as 20 people gathered at Evergreen Cemetery to witness the unveiling of the gravestone, marked with his name and the date of his death, Nov. 20, 1863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.