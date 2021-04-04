Firefighter Doug Kahn offers some water to Ethan Parkhurst’s pitbull named “ Achilles”. Parkhurst and his family were traveling home to New York on Sunday after camping in Gettysburg over the weekend. They smelled propane while getting on Route 15 and pulled over and called 911. It took firefighters about two hours to let some of the propane safely escape the tank that had been overfilled.
