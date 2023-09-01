Some sidewalks in Gettysburg are “in atrocious condition,” presenting a “clear and present” danger to pedestrians and bicyclists, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
A “multi-pronged approach” could help the borough “strategically and holistically deal with the sidewalk challenges,” he said Monday during a workshop meeting of the borough council.
Borough staff members plan to review options before making a presentation during the council’s next workshop meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St., Gable said.
Complicating the situation is that property owners, other than those on Lincoln Square, are responsible for maintenance of sidewalks, with repairs often costing many thousands of dollars.
Some sidewalks are “not acceptable” and “we’ve had people fall,” but “saddling someone with a major bill” is problematic, which is why it makes sense to review possibilities such as a revolving loan fund, council President Wesley Heyser said.
Many owners simply could not come up with a large sum, said council member Matt Moon.
He said he would “champion” a cost-sharing program of some kind because, if the borough can mitigate economic impacts on property owners, “we have an obligation to do that.”
Various possible funding concepts will be part of the staff review, Gable said.
The borough could potentially offer to remove old concrete and install gravel, leaving property owners to pay contractors to pour concrete, Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
Property owners cannot simply buy bags of concrete and repair sidewalks on a do-it-yourself basis, but must instead rely on contractors to meet stringent specifications, Heyser said.
Council member John Lawver warned that involving the borough in sidewalk projects would be “putting a hell of a burden” on staff members, including a public works crew that is far smaller than in the past. Lawver worked for the borough for many years in roles including highway department and borough manager.
Current Public Works Director Robert Harbaugh expressed similar concerns, Gable said.
The borough could potentially facilitate groups of nearby homeowners scheduling repairs at the same time to harvest “economies of scale,” or offer “mini-grants” under limited circumstances, Marshall said.
By contrast, some municipalities do sidewalk work and then invoice property owners, who can face a lien if they do not pay, she said.
The staff review will also lead to a recommended resolution by which the council would formalize current procedures regarding maintenance, special events, dining, landscaping and other aspects of managing Lincoln Square, Gable said.
In other business:
• Lawver urged local state legislators to support a bill addressing “ghost poles,” which are poles that have been replaced but not taken down because one or more utility has not moved its lines. House Bill 1619 would “consider coordination, indemnity, timelines, and cost allocations when a company refuses to relocate its facilities onto a new pole,” according to the Pennsylvania General Assembly website. Many dangerously leaning poles have stood in Gettysburg for many years, Lawver said. There are at least 43 ghost poles in town, Harbaugh said.
• Harbaugh recommended the council authorize $140,767 as local match money required to gain state grant dollars for an approximately $300,000 leaf-vacuum truck. The unit would be operable by one person, rather than three now needed to collect raked leaves from alleys and curbs using the borough’s street-sweeping machine. A dump truck would leave the borough’s fleet to make room for the new truck, Harbaugh said. Heyser said the request will be on the agenda of the council business meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 11.
• No one spoke during a public hearing on the borough’s plans for its 2023 allocation of $129,141 in state-administered federal Community Development Block Grant funds. Plans call for improvement of dozens of curb cuts in alleys around the borough to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
