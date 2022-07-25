One month following the council’s approval to raise police officer’s starting wages, the Carroll Valley Borough Council Tuesday welcomed back a familiar face.
Filling a 12-month vacancy, the council appointed Courtney Herring for fill an officer’s spot.
Herring was previously hired in 2018 and was the police department’s first female officer before moving on to other opportunities in McSherrystown Police Department in 2020.
Herring left the borough in good standing and has a “glowing track record of performance,” Borough Manager David Hazlett said.
The council was eager to have not only an experienced officer fill the ranks, but one familiar with Carroll Valley.
Having already gone through the Civil Service process, Herring would not need to go through the process again, according to Hazlett.
With the council’s approval, Herring begins work immediately as a full-time patrol officer to bring much-needed relief to the department.
At the council’s June meeting, approved a $70,000 starting salary and a three-year contract guarantee of $85,000 at the end of three years. The salary range is negotiable depending upon the qualifications and experience of the selectee.
Herring, along with the rest of the police department, will be at Carroll Valley’s annual National Night Out Aug. 2 for a community-wide meet and greet.
In related business, the council unanimously approved a pay raise for Carroll Valley Police Department Corporal Clifford Weikert.
The increase was based on his 21 years of excellent service and dedication.
“It overwrites an overdue wrong” and pays Weikert “closer to what he is worth,” Hazlett said.
“I’m honored to serve Carroll Valley,” Weikert said.
The council looks to continually open conversations about salary and opportunities to compensate valued employees, said Jessica Kraft, council member.
Sewer and water
In other business, the council officially dissolved the Sewer and Water Authority and established the Public Sewer Advisory Committee.
As discussed at a previous meeting, the Sewer and Water Authority had been responsible for the long-range public sewer and water facilities planning goals of Carroll Valley.
When the Sewer and Water Authority was created in the 1970s, municipalities had very limited borrowing power and the way to get around that was to set up ‘authorities’ that on paper had tangible property on which they could take out loans. However, times have changed and municipalities can now easily borrow money, or float bonds to cover operating costs, Hazlett said.
Dissolving the authority, ownership of the sewer system reverts to the borough which will then be wholly responsible for all aspects of the operation. Dissolution eliminates the previous confusing leaseback operations, as well as streamlines the application process for future funding needs, according to Hazlett.
The Public Sewer Advisory Committee’s focus will be long-range planning of the wastewater treatment and collection facilities. The committee is responsible for reviewing, analyzing and drafting plan updates to address sewage needs.
The committee roster currently includes members who previously served on the authority, along with one vacancy.
With large infrastructure projects on the horizon, more representation is sought from residents who utilize the sewer service.
Residents, particularly holding tank customers and those in public sewer areas, are encouraged to join the committee.
“I think it’s important that those who are actually using the sewer system be involved in any kind of decision that we make,” Councilman David Lillard said.
The committee’s first meeting will be scheduled isoon.
In other business, a letter of resignation was received by council member Robert Verderaime.
In vacancies’ past, the council has put word out for an interested person to throw their hat in the ring, Hazlett said.
The council looks to formally accept the resignation at its September meeting to provide opportunities for candidates to express interest and apply for the seat.
Recently re-elected to a four-year term, whomever is appointed to Verdemine’s council seat will serve until the end of December 2023 and then there will be an election to fill the position, Council President Richard Mathews said.
Residents interested in serving their community are encouraged to reach out to the borough office.
It was also noted, the borough’s newly renovated Cortner Pavilion at Carroll Commons is ready for public use, including event rental.
Bollinger Construction Inc. of Emmitsburg, Md., was credited for its generous donation of the pavilion as well as the remodel of the Cortner Community Room.
The council will next meet Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
