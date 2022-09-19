An apartment complex proposed on the former Gettysburg Country Club site will not be reviewed Tuesday during a meeting of the Cumberland Township Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).

“The Residence of Willoughby Run building plan will not be reviewed as the applicant has requested a postponement until a later date and time,” according to Thursday release from the township. “A future date and time for review by the Cumberland Township HARB has not been established.”

 

