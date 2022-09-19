An apartment complex proposed on the former Gettysburg Country Club site will not be reviewed Tuesday during a meeting of the Cumberland Township Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).
“The Residence of Willoughby Run building plan will not be reviewed as the applicant has requested a postponement until a later date and time,” according to Thursday release from the township. “A future date and time for review by the Cumberland Township HARB has not been established.”
A Sept. 30 legal deadline is in place for a decision on the 112-apartment project proposed by the Trone Family Trust of Hanover for 14.5 acres at Country Club Lane and Chambersburg Road, according to Township Manager Ben Thomas.
No time extension had been requested as of Thursday, said Thomas.
Township planning commission members voted unanimously last week to send a negative recommendation to the township supervisors, who have final say.
Supervisors are to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the township building.
HARB members do plan to review a proposal to build self-storage units at Willoughby Run and Chambersburg roads, according to Thomas.
HARB, which convenes rarely, is to meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the township building.
