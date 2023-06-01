A cybersecurity questionnaire is in the works to assess what Adams County municipalities have been doing to stop potential hackers, officials said.
Whether it’s aging equipment or a lack of cybersecurity policies, municipalities are at risk of cyberattacks, so members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) formed a committee to address the ever-changing landscape.
The A.C. Collaboration committee, which also had a presentation in March, shared an update at ACCOG’s meeting last week.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
The committee first came up with a statement of work, which is “a bunch of tasks that need to be accomplished” broken down into phases, according to Carroll Valley Borough Mayor Ron Harris, who also serves as the vice president of ACCOG.
One of the tasks included the development of a cybersecurity questionnaire to assess where each municipality throughout the county stands on the topic, Harris said. The goal is to collect information and help to ensure no one would be able to hack at the municipal level, according to Harris.
“We are not trying to burden you,” Harris said on filling out another survey. “We are doing this to try to help.”
The committee has been working with Penn State consultants on formatting the questions for the survey, Harris said.
Harris said they are still working out details on how to implement the survey, whether it would be electronically or face-to-face.
Harris said they plan to conduct “a useability test” to see if they need to revise questions on the survey.
“It’s good to make sure all the questions are clear,” said ACCOG President Terry Scholle, also a Mount Joy Township supervisor. “Doing a test with some people not as familiar of the subject will help groom the questions.”
The statement of work notes the committee plans to collect questionnaires for analysis as well as review and distribute feedback.
Harris described cybersecurity as “the art of protecting” electronic data from unauthorized or criminal use.
When there is poor cybersecurity, Harris said it can lead to a cyber attacker breaking into a computer system to alter files and data, steal banking information to make unauthorized purchases, and use someone’s computer to attack others.
Some municipal best practices include establishing cybersecurity data policies, setting up strong internal security policies, and backing up data often, said Harris, who also mentioned leveraging multifactor authentications for all users.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.