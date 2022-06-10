It was an evening of sweet treats and recognition of volunteer work at the United Way of Adams County’s (UWAC) annual awards dessert reception Wednesday at the county emergency services center in Straban Township.
From being greeting by tables laden with delectable baked goodies to applause for hosts of people who gave their heart and soul to help others over the past year, and some for untold years, it was a convivial evening for those being honored, as well as those lauding their efforts.
Joe Lynch, UWAC Board chair, said addressing the gathered crowd he was experiencing three emotions, “excitement, inspiration and optimistic.”
In addition to the awards, Lynch said this year marks the organization’s 75th year of service to the community, its “Diamond Jubilee anniversary.”
Seeing everything being done to help throughout the community, it’s “really inspiring” seeing “all these things happening,” he said.
Acknowledging the levels of divisiveness in the country, Lynch noted the unity amongst the people who make UWAC successful, “looking at this room, people are helping people.”
Working together to aid the community, William Gilmartin, campaign chair, said UWAC is very close to its goal of raising $180,000 this year.
Unveiling a chart on a whiteboard, giving so far has reach $164,283, which is 91 percent of its goal, he said.
“Does anyone happen to have an extra $15,000?” he quipped to the audience’s laughter. “Well, we have three more weeks.”
The Giving Spree poured $30,000 into UWAC’s coffers, he said. The recent Give it up for Good sale, held at the college, added a whopping $27,000 through the efforts of “an army of volunteers,” said Gilmartin, noting the sale was “quite a sight.”
“A family of four lined up at 2:45 a.m.” to be amongst the first to get into the sale, seeking the best buys, he said.
Gilmartin also presented the Robert C. Hoffman Award to ACNB Bank for its workplace campaign which brought in $33,000 from 198 donors.
Alesia Reese, Harry Hartman and Bicky Redman were recognized as outgoing board members. Reese was also the baker of the desserts for the evening.
Gilmartin also noted numerous people who were awarded a certificate and lapel pin in the Leadership Giving category, including: ACNB Bank, Ana Sanchez-Gerhart, C.S. Davidson Inc., Charles A. Sawicky, Charles Skopic, David Heywood, Dr. David and Carol Moore, Dr. Michael Birkner and Robin Wagner, Dr. Rajesh Makkenchery, E.E. Keyser, Elida Murray, Gettysburg College, Jerry P. Heeschen, Joseph Lynch, Joseph W. Lynch Sr., Judge and Mrs. Oscar Spicer, Kiwanis Club of Gettysburg-Adams, Lynda Glass, M&T Bank, Mason-Dixon Endontics PC-Jeff and Nicole Yingling, Lawrence and Judith Bullis, Michael Jackman, Michelle Paulnock, Mr. and Mrs. Alan N. Zepp, Mr. and Mrs. Richard L. Unger, Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Leese, Rev. and Mrs. Ivan Mechtly Jr., Rodney H. Weaver Sr., Rotary Club of Gettysburg, Sheila Fleisher, Thomas Bauer, Thomas Wolf, Weis Markets. Inc., William Gilmartin and Lois Starkey, and William and Michelle Crabbin.
Advocacy Awards included: Education, Nancy Cook; Financial Stability, Jim Hicks; Health, Bermudian Springs School District; and Spirit, Ed Kiick.
Since 2017, Bermudian students have collected 4,800 pounds of food for UWAC’s Bag the Bounty program, said Kathy Gaskin who presented the award.
In the presentation of the Spirit Award to Kiick, presenter Harry Hartman described Kiick as a “wonder man,” a person who gives generously to the community whether through his considerable contributions to Bag the Bounty, to paying people’s bills in restaurants or showing up at a grocery store and buying random shoppers’ cartsful of groceries.
The Dr. W.E. Tilberg Outstanding Volunteer Award was presented to Janice Onieal, who has given untold hours to the Women’s Purse fundraiser.
Heart in Hand Award recipients included: In the Youth Group category, Gettysburg Young Marines; Adult Group, Gettysburg Beer Runners; Adult, individual, Eric Evans; Family, Kelly and Mike Freihofer; Lt. Col. Robert A. Bates Outstanding Senior Award, Stan Clark; ARC of Adams County Leading by Example, Laura Pope; Mentor, Barb Ruppert; Business, Gettysburg Times.
