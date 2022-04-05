The driver was airlifted after a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 Sunday night, according to Cumberland Township Police Department.
A 2010 Jeep Commander, traveling east on Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30) “left the roadway for unknown reasons” and hit the pole head-on at Reynolds Avenue just west of Gettysburg, said police. The driver suffered what appeared to be “serious” injuries, police said.
Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services personnel transported the driver to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, and a WellSpan WellFlight helicopter flew the patient from there to WellSpan York Hospital, according to police.
The crash was under investigation, according to police, who asked anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them at 717-334-6485.
Gettysburg firefighters and fire police were also on the scene, police said.
Also dispatched to the 11:12 p.m. incident were Gettysburg National Military Park personnel, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was complete at 12:21 a.m., according to ACDES.
