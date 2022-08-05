Youth musicals currently top the offerings at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).
Perennial favorites Junie B. Jones Jr. and James and the Giant Peach, based on books for young people, feature youthful casts, said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
Tickets are available online so anyone can stream the youth musical Junie B. Jones Jr. right from their home at 7 p.m. today and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6. The one-hour musical is based on the best-selling children’s books about Junie B’s “Top Secret Personal Beeswax,” Carr said.
GCT is also producing James and the Giant Peach Jr., a youth musical based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories that comes to life “right before your eyes,” said Carr.
Featuring wickedly tuneful songs written by the writing team that created The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.
“When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions,” said Carr.
James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.
“This one-hour show is perfect for young audiences and the entire family,” Carr said.
Performances of James And The Giant Peach Jr will be held at GCT at 7 p.m. on Fridays, and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Aug. 12-21, with discounted tickets on sale online.
The production is under the direction of GCT alumni Linden Carbaugh, with music direction by local pianist Mary George, and stage management by GCT alumni Elizabeth Pellegrino, said Carr.
The cast features youth in first through 10th grades from three different school districts, Carr said.
The cast includes Peyton Anderson, Andrianna Athanasakis, Mikey Athanasakis, Ellis Boritt, Chase Bowman, Eliza Crowell, Kai Dittrich, Theo Gageby, Tristyn Gross, Fiona Hanson, Taryn He, Thea Mathers, Tanner Mays, Olivia Messick, Elsie Miller, Caden Miller, Hadley Petruzzelli, Imogen Petters, Jillian Ramsey, Sarah Rice, Maya Rigler, Mandy Rigler, Delaney Sanchez, Liesel Suerdieck, Audrey Trax, and Tessa Trax.
In addition to the great youth-filled shows, GCT is also offering one last week of summer camp before the school year starts.
Parents can register their children online for the last week of camp this summer, Aug. 15-19, Carr said. Two camps are offered to accommodate all age groups.
Act Out! Theatre Arts Camp is for students in third through 12th grades. They will learn all aspects of theater arts in this fun and supportive acting camp as they develop physical, vocal, and ensemble acting skills while rehearsing short scenes from various plays and playing improv games.
Jungle Jam Kids Camp is for students in kindergarten through second grade, said Carr. It will be “Ah-ah, Ooh-ooh, monkey see, and monkey do!” Jam out in the jungle and swing from treetops. Imaginations go into the wild jungle as youngsters have fun learning about acting, singing, dancing, and jungle themed art activities.
But GCT isn’t just for children, Carr said.
GCT has offerings for all ages and abilities, including its Adult Improv Troupe which will perform on stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
Do you like “Whose Line Is It Anyway”, “Mad TV”, or “Saturday Night Live”? Like to laugh at adults being goofy? If you answered yes to any of these, then you will love this event, said Carr.
It is general admission seating but GCT encourages ordering tickets online in advance at least two hours before the show in order to get discounted ticket rates. Tickets are $10 per person online in advance, or $15 per person at the door.
This event will also have a cash bar with a special event liquor license so patrons ages 21 and older with a valid ID can enjoy beer, wine, or a cocktail during the adult improv comedy show.
GCT also has a Senior Citizen Acting Program that has been rehearsing for The Carol Burnett Show Live on stage, which will be presented weekends Sept. 9-18, as well as on demand streaming any time Sept. 23-25, said Carr. Live and streaming tickets are on sale online now.
More theater information can be found at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.
“We thank you, our community, for saving GCT during the very difficult last two years. Now we need you to return to the theater to enjoy the many volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities we have available year-round as the only community theater in Adams County,” Carr said.
Gettysburg Community Theatre is a non-profit 501c3 organization in historic downtown Gettysburg, now in its 13th season. Masks are currently optional at GCT and available free at the front door along with hand sanitizer.
