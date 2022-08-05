Chase Bowman

Chase Bowman will play the title role in Gettysburg Community Theatre’s James And The Giant Peach. A rising fourth grader at Franklin Township Elementary, Chase has performed at GCT in All Together Now, Lion King Jr, Folk Tales for Fun, and Winnie The Pooh. He is a swimmer for the Gettysburg Sharks and plays baseball for Franklin Township. (Submitted Photo)

Youth musicals currently top the offerings at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT).

Perennial favorites Junie B. Jones Jr. and James and the Giant Peach, based on books for young people, feature youthful casts, said Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.

