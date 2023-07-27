The Bendersville council voted unanimously Tuesday to give a $7,500 donation to the Bendersville Community Fire Company.
Bendersville Community Fire Company Lt. Tyler Weikert’s request for a one-time donation of $5,000 was met with a counter offer.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 12:49 am
Council member Pete Stoner suggested making it $7,500, saying, “Money can get tight for those guys.”
“We were looking for a $5,000 donation to update our fleet of the equipment that we put on our trucks,” Weikert said.
The $7,500 will go toward ladders, saws and FAST Boards, a tool for rescuing other firefighters who are in distress, Weikert said.
Bendersville Community Fire Company has had 239 emergency calls just so far this year, and is on track to have 423 calls by year’s end, Weikert said. He said this figure will be five more than last year, and over double from five years ago.
“Times are changing,” Weikert said. “It’s more calls than ever, and it’s taxing on our guys along with all the fundraisers we’re doing.”
The fire company purchased a new engine in May for just under $900,000, Weikert said. He said there was rehabilitation work on another engine at an approximate cost of $120,000.
“Within a two month time frame, we’re over $2 million that we’re shelling out to get a new fire truck, as well as rehab the other one to hopefully get 15 or 20 more years out of that,” Weikert said.
Weikert was pleased with the borough’s donation.
“I honestly wasn’t sure what we’d get,” Weikert said. “I was going to be happy with $5,000, but I’m happy they stepped up with the $7,500.”
In other business, the council President Jim Bergolios announced longtime councilwoman Martha Schriver, who was serving as vice president, was retiring effective immediately due to health-related reasons. No other information about her service to the borough was immediately available.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
