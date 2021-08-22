IN MEMORY — The Adams County Arts Council recently presented a check to the Adams County Community Foundation establishing the Nanette Hatzes Arts Education Grant. Pictured are, front row from left,: Leona Rega, executive director of the Adams County Arts Council; Wendy Heiges, gallery and program director at ACAC; Max Brammel, committee member and Hatzes’ widower; Darlene Brown, Arts Council board president; Jane Hyde, committee member; back row: Jay Mackie, committee member, Ralph Serpe, president and CEO of Adams County Community Foundation; and Danny Sebright, committee member. Missing from photo is Arts Council board committee member Lois Starkey.
The Adams County Arts Council has created a second Arts Education Grant in memory of Nanette Hatzes by establishing an endowment fund through the Adams County Community Foundation.
The fund, established with a sizable donation made by Adams County friends and supporters, is part of a larger mission to foster future artists, and support the continuation of arts education in Adams County. Over the past two years, the Arts Council has rededicated and reinforced its mission of cultivating an arts rich community
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.