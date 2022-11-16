A man with no fixed address is accused of indecently assaulting another man who was sleeping at a Gettysburg hotel, according to court documents.
Borough Police Patrol Officer First Class Shannon Hilliard was dispatched at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 19 to President Inn and Suites, 606 York St., according to a probable cause affidavit.
There, a man told police he was awoken about 1 a.m. that day when Marvin Harris, 43, “was naked and climbed into bed with him” and allegedly placed his genitals in the man’s hand, according to the affidavit.
The two were staying in one room with two beds while they were on a local job assignment, according to the affidavit.
The man told police he “fled” from the room to the parking lot, where he spent the night in a truck, according to the affidavit.
The accused allegedly “followed him to the truck apologizing but he locked the truck’s doors to prevent him from entering,” according to the affidavit.
The man provided police with text messages he claimed were from the accused, including “My bad brother. Too much to consume and not enough sleep. Didn’t mean to startle you. I swear it won’t happen. Please forgive me,” according to the affidavit.
The man “went to work and his boss told him to report it to the police,” according to the affidavit.
Harris was “transported back to Wilkes-Barre” and was no longer “staying with” the alleged victim, according to police dispatch information included in the affidavit.
Charges were filed Oct. 21 along with an arrest warrant request for Harris “as he is said to have no fixed address, and is on probation and or parole in Luzerne County,” according to the affidavit. Wilkes-Barre is that county’s seat.
The charges were one misdemeanor count each of indecently assaulting an unconscious person and indecent exposure, according to a magisterial docket.
