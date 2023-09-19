A Hanover man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to two years of probation with two weeks in prison for the crash that killed three generations of a Littlestown family in May 2020.
Matthew Dahler, 29, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of recklessly endangering another person stemming from the crash on May 23, 2020.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner sentenced Dahler to serve two years of probation with two weeks in prison, six months of a driver’s license suspension, and 200 hours of community service.
The “charges were pursued in this case because of the outrageous speed Dahler was traveling,” which “certainly played a definitive role in causing this crash and needlessly ending the lives of three people,” Brian Sinnett, district attorney, said in a press release.
Dahler, who was operating a Ford F-250 pickup truck, “drove at a speed greater than 80 mph in a properly posted 45 mph zone, when he hit the victims’ vehicle, killing all three occupants, as they were crossing the intersection,” according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Vincent Trivarelli.
The crash occurred on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) at its intersection with Bender Road in Union Township, according to the affidavit.
Driver Carole Dutterer, 68, and her daughter Carly Dutterer, 26, both of Littlestown, were declared dead at the scene, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
Hudson Dutterer, 1, died later at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Children’s Hospital, according to officials.
Defense attorney Steve Rice said Dahler “feels bad and is remorseful.” Rice said his client admitted to criminal conduct.
“The charges and plea were appropriate, and the commonwealth was very fair-minded in its approach,” Rice said.
Sinnett thanked Pennsylvania State Police “for their hard work and thoroughness in this investigation and being able to attribute a definitive speed to Dahler’s vehicle, which is the only reason charges were able to be pursued in this case,” the release reads.
The plea agreement was reached after consulting with the victims’ family, according to the release.
Vanessa Sanders
