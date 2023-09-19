A Hanover man was sentenced Monday in Adams County Court to two years of probation with two weeks in prison for the crash that killed three generations of a Littlestown family in May 2020.

Matthew Dahler, 29, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of recklessly endangering another person stemming from the crash on May 23, 2020.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.