A local fire department has been at the heart of its community for the past 100 years.
Cashtown Community Fire Department has marked 100 years in service, starting with 23 charter members in 1923 and now tallying about 150 members, according to Dawn Williams, president.
Born and raised in Cashtown, John Kuhn’s grandfather, Charles, was among the first charter members and served as treasurer of the fire company at one point.
“For Cashtown, it was never about size,” Kuhn said. “It’s about community, spirit, pride, dedication, and perseverance.”
Kuhn, a Pennsylvania senior judge, had many family connections to the department with his grandmother, Edna, serving as the first president of the company’s ladies’ auxiliary and his father, Richard, as an elected driver of the fire trucks.
The fire department has always been where the community comes together no matter the numbers or how big the budget, said Kuhn. The department would do what was needed to get things done, Kuhn said.
“It’s that community spirit that has gotten them through these 100 years and will hopefully get them through another 100 years,” Kuhn said.
For Kuhn, the fire hall was like home holding sentimental memories, from celebrating his grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversary with extended family to serving as the caller for bingo when he was a teen.
That is where Kuhn learned important public speaking skills, he said.
“When you call bingo numbers, you better make sure you say it loud enough and clear enough,” Kuhn said, noting some folks had eight to 10 bingo cards they were monitoring.
Last weekend, about 150 people gathered at the fire department to celebrate its milestone anniversary at the annual appreciation banquet along with recognizing long-time members, Williams said. Glenn Musselman of Cashtown passed away before the event, but he was recognized as a 75-year member, according to Williams.
Williams said it’s “very exciting” for volunteer organizations to continue “in this day and age,” as many struggle with recruiting and maintaining memberships.
Looking back, the department went from a wooden two-wheel hand-pulled hose cart with 200 feet of inch-and-a-half hose and a nozzle to now operating five vehicles, including an engine, rescue engine, tanker, brush, and utility, according to Williams.
The department purchased its first motorized truck fully equipped with ladders and hand tools for $4,100 on April 18, 1925, according to a history pamphlet.
“This addition was the eighth motorized apparatus in Adams County,” the pamphlet reads.
Along with evolving apparatus, Williams said the department needed to adapt fundraising efforts due to the pandemic.
“We are still seeing the ripple effect of the loss of attendance and revenue from our events,” Williams added. “They have not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.”
Williams said it’s “a constant evolution of changes to stay with the times” to draw back crowds and increase the department’s revenue.
The department holds four gun and cash drawings a year with a chance to win a prize and enjoy a meal, Williams said. It also holds shrimp feed events in March and November.
The first fire department fair was held Feb. 21-23, 1924, serving oysters and chicken and waffles on different days for 50 cents a plate, according to the pamphlet.
The current two-day fair serves family-style meals of turkey with sides on the first day and chicken and waffles on the second day, the pamphlet reads. Fried oysters are available both days. The meals now cost $28 for adults, according to the pamphlet.
“We have various sub sales, raffle tickets, and daily number break opens with a prize for matching the number,” Williams said. “These are done almost every month.”
Williams pointed out that emergency responders often see people during difficult times, whether it be a fire scene or car accident.
“A lot of times you see on emergency responses someone is having a very bad day,” Williams said. “You can see in the emotion in their face.”
When the emergency has been mitigated and officials are leaving the scene, Williams said they hope their help makes a difference in someone’s life.
“It’s knowing someone will respond when they need help,” Williams said.
