Pennsylvania State Police say when they observed injuries to a woman's face late Tuesday night, they rousted a New Oxford man from his repose, but he refused to discuss the evening's events.
After state police arrived at a Carlisle Pike, Reading Township residence, Daniel Steve Shelton, 45, was charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of simple assault, all misdemeanors, in addition to a single summary charge of harassment, according to a magisterial docket and an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Damian Moran.
About 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, state police "received an 911 open line phone call with no answer on call back," Moran wrote in the affidavit.
"There are three apartments in this building and no apartment number was listed in the call," the affidavit reads.
Moran knocked on the door of an apartment, "and explained my reason for being there to the female that answered the door," according to the affidavit.
"While speaking with her I immediately noticed that she had a streak of fresh blood on both sides of her face," Moran wrote in the affidavit.
After asking what happened at the residence, "she related that she mistakenly dialed 911 and was very hesitant to provide any further information," according to the affidavit.
"I told (name redacted) that I could see blood on her face, she then quickly wiped it off," Moran wrote in the affidavit.
The woman "related there was an argument with" Shelton, but was "again quick to state nothing happened," information in the affidavit reads.
Moran requested a second unit to the scene, to which Troopers Logan Howell and Jeremiah Mistick responded, according to the affidavit.
The woman did not want troopers to rouse Shelton, according to the affidavit.
However, with the alleged "recent physical injuries I observed we went inside and interviewed him," Moran wrote in the affidavit.
It is alleged Shelton "related that there was no argument and that nothing physical had occurred and refused to provide his account of the night," according to the affidavit.
The woman allegedly later related "that they got into an argument over work" and Shelton "picked up a knife from the kitchen and waved it at her," according to the affidavit.
"At some point during the argument the knife in D. Sheltons hand made contact with (the woman's) face causing the recent physical injuries to both of her cheeks I observed," Moran's affidavit alleges.
Shelton was "taken into custody and transported to Adams County Prison," according to the affidavit.
Shelton was preliminarily arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder Wednesday morning, then held at the county lockup for part of the day in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail before a professional bondsman posted the surety, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 22, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.