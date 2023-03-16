shelton

Shelton

Pennsylvania State Police say when they observed injuries to a woman's face late Tuesday night, they rousted a New Oxford man from his repose, but he refused to discuss the evening's events.

After state police arrived at a Carlisle Pike, Reading Township residence, Daniel Steve Shelton, 45, was charged with one count of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of simple assault, all misdemeanors, in addition to a single summary charge of harassment, according to a magisterial docket and an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Damian Moran.

