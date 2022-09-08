Someone killed a cat Wednesday evening, and Cumberland Township Police Department (CTPD) wants to know who fired the fatal shot.
Police responded to 2636 Emmitsburg Road “for a report of a shot being fired” about 7:38 p.m., according to a release issued by Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Trostel.
The caller told police she “heard a gunshot in the nearby wooded area,” according to Trostel.
Later the woman found a recently deceased cat, thought to be a free-roaming feline, with “injuries consistent with a small caliber gunshot,” he said.
The cat’s body was discovered in a nearby parking lot, according to Trostel.
Cumberland Police Officer Jered Marshall is the investigating officer, said Trostel.
CTPD is seeking information and tips from any witnesses about the fatal shooting of the cat. People may contact CTPD at 717-334-8101, or Adams County Crimestoppers at 717-334-8057, where callers can remain anonymous.
Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA) is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the person responsible, according to Trostel.
The ACSPCA humane officer is assisting Cumberland Police.
