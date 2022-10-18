A parent told Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss to do his job and “put the students first,” alleging teachers were no retrained following a student’s allergic reaction last month.
“Our tax dollars are paying you, and you are failing,” Sarah Nickey claimed during last week school board meeting.
Nickey, a fourth-grade teacher in a neighboring school district, spoke out during the public comment period for the second time after her daughter, Audrina, was given “an unapproved snack” allegedly causing an allergic reaction which sent her to two hospitals in September.
During the Oct. 11 meeting, Nickey claimed her daughter has continued to be affected from the experience “mentally and emotionally.”
She alleged Hotchkiss agreed “that the entire district would be retrained.”
Hotchkiss later clarified he indicated there would be retraining at the elementary school, not the entire district.
Nickey noted Hotchkiss called it “a learning experience for all involved,” but demanded to know what educational training was provided to teachers, whether they received EpiPen training, were the expectations of the 504 plans reviewed, and what precautions were put in place besides the ones she requested specifically for her child.
None of those questions were answered at the meeting.
There were only certain individuals who received retraining, while the rest of the faculty received an email, Nickey claimed.
“An email is not retraining,” Nickey charged.
Nickey said she plans to continue attending every school board meeting until Hotchkiss has done his job “to protect every student in this building and this district.”
“I am advocating for those families who do not have the knowledge that comes from being a teacher and doing my own independent research,” Nickey claimed of her own experience. “I am here for the families and teachers who are too scared to speak up because they are afraid of you, Shane. I am not afraid of you.”
Hotchkiss said last week that he met with Nickey after the school board meeting “to address her concerns.”
“My view of this is different than hers in that I am the one responsible to hold the district accountable for what we say we will do,” Hotchkiss said. “I am focused on rebuilding trust with Mrs. Nickey, and that takes time.”
In September, Nickey alleged her daughter’s 504 plan was violated, which is in place to assist with the handling of Audrina’s allergies to tree nuts, peanuts, coconut, and sesame seeds.
Nickey alleged Audrina’s third-grade teacher “gave her an unapproved snack and checked the ingredients after she placed the snack on her desk,” which resulted in the school nurse administering an EpiPen and calling 9-1-1.
Nickey said she wanted to see “consequences,” or retraining for the teacher.
After the September meeting, Nickey said the snack was a Little Debbie Zebra Cake, which allegedly includes allergy information under warnings on the nutrition label: “May also be present in this product: Peanuts, tree nuts.”
Nickey alleged it was a birthday snack another student brought in, and claimed the teacher was supposed to give her daughter a snack from a bag that Nickey provided.
Bermudian “has a policy and a normal protocol for supporting students under Section 504,” Hotchkiss said last month.
“For students with 504s, we evaluate them and on the basis of that evaluation and then draft a plan if they are eligible. The plans are reviewed by staff responsible for implementing them and are updated as need be,” Hotchkiss said. “If there are concerns with the implementation, the team meets to address those concerns with the parent. We take seriously our obligations under Section 504 and always work with legal counsel to address concerns that arise.”
