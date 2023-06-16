Veterans gathered to discuss their experiences and view artifacts Thursday at Paramount Senior Living on Chambersburg Road between Gettysburg and Fayetteville.
The goal of the event was for veterans to “get together and share stories,” said Hunter Raker of Hanover, who organized the event and displayed items from the Vietnam War era and from his own more recent U.S. Army service.
Among veterans taking part was Paramount resident Ted Bowers, who showed photos from his service in the Persian Gulf, including a 500-bed combat-zone hospital in Saudi Arabia, where he was senior chaplain.
“We took care of 80 percent of the casualties,” said Bowers, who also displayed a photo of one of countless petroleum fires that darkened the skies in the war zone.
Also present was resident Gary Marks, who was a machine-gunner aboard helicopters during his U.S. Navy experience in Vietnam. As a crew member, he said he sometimes piloted the aircraft, “but I didn’t get paid for it,” he said.
Raker said he formerly worked at Paramount and has frequently organized such events there and in other locations.
He has been involved in events for veterans since he was a teenager in Sunbury, where he was later vice commander of the American Legion post.
Raker, who served in Germany and elsewhere for seven years, said he became interested in history and service at an early age because both of his grandfathers served in World War II.
“I come from a patriotic family,” he said.
Raker is also involved in an organization called Irreverent Warriors that works to prevent suicide among veterans, he said.
