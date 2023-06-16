Veterans gathered to discuss their experiences and view artifacts Thursday at Paramount Senior Living on Chambersburg Road between Gettysburg and Fayetteville.

The goal of the event was for veterans to “get together and share stories,” said Hunter Raker of Hanover, who organized the event and displayed items from the Vietnam War era and from his own more recent U.S. Army service.

 

